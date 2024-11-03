🔊 Listen to this

One firefighter was injuried following an early morning fire Sunday in Wilkes-Barre, according to our newsgathering partners at Eyewitness News (WBRE/WYOU).

At the time of reporting, officials were unable to comment on the firefighter’s condition.

Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney told the news station that crews were called around 2 a.m. to the former Master Chemical Products on Carey Ave. for a structure fire.

Upon arriving on scene, units found heavy smoke inside the building with smoke coming from the roof, Eyewitness News reported.

Because of the size of the building, a third alarm was activated.

According to Eyewitness News, crews used an aerial ladder to access the roof and vent holes were cut in the roof in order to clear smoke out of the building.

Officials told the news station that due to the thickness of the roof and falling debris from inside, venting the roof was both demanding and time-consuming.

Crews battled the blaze for around three hours.

In addition to Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department, units from Kingston/Forty Fort Fire Department, Hanover Township Fire Department as well as off-duty firefighters were called in to assist.