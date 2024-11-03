By Margaret Roarty mroarty@timesleader.com

Customers peruse a craft booth Sunday outside of Green Dog Bakery. Margaret Roarty | Times Leader

Customers peruse a craft booth Sunday outside of Green Dog Bakery.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
<p>Randy Lucas, owner of Hillcrest Creations, poses for a photo behind his booth at Green Dog Bakery’s holiday craft fair, where he sold his custom stained glass window decor.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Randy Lucas, owner of Hillcrest Creations, poses for a photo behind his booth at Green Dog Bakery’s holiday craft fair, where he sold his custom stained glass window decor.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader

WYOMING — Green Dog Bakery at the Midway Shopping Center on Sunday held a holiday artisan craft fair, where vendors sold handmade crafts and goodies for dogs, cats and their owners. Owner Michele Pertl, who opened the shop six months ago, said she hosted the event to lend support to other local businesses in the area. In addition to selling dog and cat food and treats made with 100% human-grade ingredients, often sourced from local and organic sources, Green Dog Bakery also serves as a spot where owners can bring their dogs for some off leash socializing.