WYOMING — Green Dog Bakery at the Midway Shopping Center on Sunday held a holiday artisan craft fair, where vendors sold handmade crafts and goodies for dogs, cats and their owners. Owner Michele Pertl, who opened the shop six months ago, said she hosted the event to lend support to other local businesses in the area. In addition to selling dog and cat food and treats made with 100% human-grade ingredients, often sourced from local and organic sources, Green Dog Bakery also serves as a spot where owners can bring their dogs for some off leash socializing.