WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Josh Shapiro this week announced that his Administration is investing nearly $600 million in more than 400 projects across Pennsylvania through the Commonwealth’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

This significant investment reflects the commitment to supporting Pennsylvania communities and driving regional economic development through key cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

RACP, administered by the Governor’s Office of the Budget, is a reimbursement grant program that supports essential design, acquisition, and construction projects across the Commonwealth. The program funds projects with regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, promoting economic growth, creating jobs, increasing tax revenue, and contributing to vibrant, resilient communities.

Last year, the Shapiro Administration updated and streamlined the RACP application process for the first time in nearly a decade — creating an easier-to-use website, reducing the number of sections in the applications, and enabling applicants to access a new e-grants system.

“Every day, my Administration is focused on getting stuff done for the good people of Pennsylvania — and we’re proud to support hundreds of projects across the Commonwealth that will create jobs, grow our economy, and deliver for our communities,” Shapiro said. “Pennsylvania is open for business and we will continue to work with the private sector, nonprofits, and organized labor to make our Commonwealth a leader in economic development, job creation, and innovation.”

The projects funded through this round of RACP grants span every corner of the state, encompassing initiatives in infrastructure, cultural facilities, civic centers, and historical sites. Each project is carefully vetted for its potential to contribute to Pennsylvania’s economy and quality of life, making a lasting difference for the communities and people of the Commonwealth.

A full list of projects is available on RACP’s website.

The Shapiro Administration has secured and announced over $3 billion in private sector investments to create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians. The 2024-25 budget delivers on key priorities to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically, and includes:

• $500 million for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program.

• $20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth.

• $15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of the Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania.

Rep. Meuser signs letter condemning unlawful CHNV mass-parole program

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R, PA-9), this week joined a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Mayorkas regarding the Biden-Harris Administration’s mass-parole program for nationals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela (CHNV).

The letter urges the administration to terminate the current CHNV parole program and restrict Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and other immigration relief provided under this policy. In July 2024, DHS temporarily paused the CHNV program for an internal review, which identified fraud in the sponsorship process. The program subsequently resumed.

Since its launch in Jan. 2023, the CHNV program has admitted nearly 530,000 individuals — up to 30,000 each month — into the United States, creating financial and logistical challenges for communities nationwide. Additionally, the letter details how 25 governors from across the U.S. requested further transparency from the administration, highlighting local concerns and outlining potential impacts on public resources and services within their communities.

In the letter, the Representatives write, “We call on the administration to end the unlawful, fraud-filled CHNV program and curtail TPS and other immigration relief provided to aliens paroled through CHNV. Without doing so, the Biden-Harris Administration’s immigration policies will continue to place significant burdens on communities across our nation…”

“We must prevent the CHNV program from plaguing more communities across the country,” Meuser said. “This program has burdened taxpayers, strained community resources and put the safety of our neighborhoods at risk. Despite these negative impacts and repeated fraud, the Biden-Harris administration ignores the burdensome consequences affecting our towns and cities across America. I urge the administration to end this unlawful parole program and limit temporary protected status to restore security and stability to communities across our country.”

Sen. Culver bill to allow hospice LPNs to make death pronouncements signed into law

A bill sponsored by Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-27), was signed into law this week to enable licensed practical nurses (LPNs) working in a hospice setting to make death pronouncements.

“I am grateful for the Governor’s support of this important legislation,” Culver said. “LPNs are with patients and their families until the moment of death, providing essential care during emotional times. Allowing LPNs to make death pronouncements, which was previously only a function of doctors, RNs, physician assistants, and coroners, can alleviate wait times that grieving families often experience.”

The bill was amended in the House of Representatives to also provide needed clarification on the waiver of birth and death certificate fees for members of the armed services, veterans and their families. The law now outlines specifically whose documents qualify for the waiver, as well as applicants and scenarios for which the fee may be waived.

Culver’s Senate Bill 1080 was signed into law as Act 137 of 2024 and takes effect in 60 days.

Shaw named State Board of Higher Education executive director

At its second public meeting, the newly-established State Board of Higher Education (SBHE) this week approved Dr. Kate Shaw — the current Deputy Secretary for Higher Education at the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) — as executive director.

Established as part of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s plan to re-imagine higher education, SBHE will develop a statewide strategic plan for the sector and work together to achieve goals critical to the Commonwealth.

“It is a tremendous honor to support this first-of-its-kind Board here in Pennsylvania, and I look forward to working alongside the experienced leaders on the Board to strengthen post-secondary education and expand its capacity to serve the needs of the Commonwealth and its residents,” said Dr. Shaw. “A robust higher education sector providing affordable post-secondary credentials aligned to good jobs is the lynch-pin of a prosperous Pennsylvania. Now is the time to work together to make this vision a reality.”

Dr. Shaw’s career has focused on creating more accessible, equitable, and effective post-secondary education systems.

Established under revisions made to the Public School Code this year, SBHE will create a new post-secondary data system, provide guidance and capacity to institutions facing fiscal challenges, and create stronger and more affordable pathways to post-secondary credentials and degrees.

The budget invests nearly $60 million more in community colleges and the Pennsylvania State System universities, and an additional $143 million to PHEAA to make college more affordable for PA students, including: a $54 million increase for student grants, a $5 million increase for disadvantaged students’ scholarships, a $36 million increase for the Ready to Succeed Scholarship and expanded criteria to increase the number of eligible students, and $25 million for the new Grow PA Scholarship Program.

Secretary of the Commonwealth addresses when to expect PA election results

Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt this week held the fourth in a series of daily media briefings leading up to the Nov. 5 general election.

Schmidt discussed why Pennsylvania’s results may not be known on election night.

“Counting millions of ballots takes time,” Schmidt said. “For every single vote cast in this election, there will be a voter-verified paper ballot that election officials need to securely handle and count. Predicting exactly when Pennsylvania will have unofficial results that show a clear winner is just not possible. Pennsylvania has never had final results on election night, regardless of whether media outlets have announced winners on that night or at a later date.

“Ultimately, it comes down to how close any race is. The closer the race, the longer it takes to know who won and who lost. The people doing the hard work of administering this election and making democracy happen are your neighbors at your polling place and professional civil servants at the county level, and they deserve our thanks, our respect and our patience.”

