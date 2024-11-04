🔊 Listen to this

Republican Jamie Walsh has withdrawn the preliminary injunction portion of his election-related litigation against Luzerne County, eliminating the need for a Monday afternoon federal court hearing in Williamsport, court filings show.

Walsh filed the litigation Oct. 25 against the county, the county election bureau and county election board. An Oct. 30 county court hearing was halted because the county and bureau requested a venue change from the county Court of Common Pleas to federal court due to the plaintiff’s assertion of Constitutional violations. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann in Pennsylvania’s Middle District is presiding over the case.

The litigation sought an order requiring the county to process remaining voter registrations and mail ballot applications.

The county said processing of both has been completed and that Walsh, the lone plaintiff, already cast a mail ballot.

Walsh wanted to present other voters as witnesses to discuss their experiences with voter registrations and mail ballots.

If the hearing had proceeded, county Election Director Emily Cook would have had to travel to Williamsport to testify because she must act as a county witness.

Representing Walsh, Attorney Charles Kannebecker, of Milford, submitted a letter to the court Monday indicating Walsh was withdrawing the preliminary injunction request due to the timing of the hearing at 4 p.m. on the eve of the election.

“Plaintiff fully understands the court’s schedule and respects its obligations to its matters. In light of the above, it would be difficult for any court at all to issue an injunction at 4 p.m. that could be practically effective,” Kannebecker wrote.

Kannebecker filed a second letter at the court’s request to clarify Walsh’s position.

He cited an example of why an injunction issued Monday evening would not be effective as a practical matter, saying an order requiring the defendants to mail out ballots would not help because voters must receive and return them by 8 p.m. the following day.

While the preliminary injunction issue is off the table, the underlying case will “proceed in normal fashion” with required filings, Kannebecker wrote.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.