WILKES-BARRE — Secretary of Administration Neil Weaver and the Commonwealth Office of Digital Experience (CODE PA) this week launched a new resource on PA.gov that makes it easier for residents, businesses, non-profits, schools, and local governments to find and apply to grant programs from state agencies.

“We are working to level the playing field for state and federal dollars to benefit communities, small businesses, schools, non-profits and many others across Pennsylvania,” said Secretary Weaver. “Under Gov. Josh Shapiro’s leadership, we are working to increase participation in these programs for even greater impact across our Commonwealth.”

State agencies distribute billions of dollars in funding each year through over 300 grant programs. Previously, information about grants was scattered across numerous agency websites, making it difficult for potential applicants to know what programs are available, whether they qualify, and how and when to apply for them. The challenge is particularly acute for small businesses and non-profits that may not have the resources to identify funding opportunities on their own.

The new discovery tool allows users to search for, sort and filter information about grants based on the type of applicant — business, individual, non-profit, public agency, school, etc. — category, application deadline, location and other criteria. The search results include links to each program, including information on who the funding is intended for, the application process, key dates and deadlines, eligibility criteria and where to apply.

CODE PA conducted extensive internal and external research to inform the design of the new grants discovery tool, including focus groups with over 100 external grant participants and employees in 24 agencies who administer grant programs.

“One of the themes we heard consistently throughout our interviews with grant participants was the need for a comprehensive way to discover funding opportunities across state agencies and share the information with other interested entities and organizations,” said Bry Pardoe, Executive Director of CODE PA. “This is a long-awaited tool that directly solves this problem for Pennsylvanians. CODE PA was created to build custom solutions to Pennsylvanians’ problems for a fraction of the cost outside vendors would charge — and we’re proud to continue delivering those solutions.”

AG Henry joins State Attorneys General in condemning violence following election

As Election Day approaches, Attorney General Michelle Henry has joined a bipartisan coalition of Attorneys General from across the nation in issuing a letter through the National Association of Attorneys General to condemn any and all acts of post-election violence, and to reaffirm the importance of a peaceful democratic process leading up to the 2024 general election.

AG Henry reminds all Pennsylvanians that democracy was built on the basic right to vote in peace, and that her office is collaborating with local, state, and federal partners to ensure a free and fair election process.

The unified statement from the Attorneys General:

“Regardless of the 2024 election outcome, we condemn any and all acts of violence related to its results. A peaceful transfer of power is the highest testament to the rule of law, a tradition that stands at the heart of our nation’s stability.

“As Attorneys General, we affirm our commitment to protect our communities and uphold the democratic principles we serve.

“We call upon every American to vote, participate in civil discourse, and, above all, respect the integrity of the democratic process. Let us come together after this election, not divided by outcomes, but united in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the safety of our fellow Americans.

“Violence has no place in our democratic process. We will enforce the law against any acts that threaten our communities and democracy.”

Treasurer Garrity announces fee cut for PA ABLE account owners

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity this week announced another fee cut for PA ABLE account owners, who are seeing a lower annual account maintenance fee on their October statements.

PA ABLE — (Achieving a Better Life Experience) — accounts help Pennsylvanians with disabilities and their families save for disability-related expenses without impacting important benefits. This is the fourth time PA ABLE fees have been reduced since Treasurer Garrity took office.

“PA ABLE accounts are powerful tools to help people with disabilities live more independently and save for the future,” Treasurer Garrity said. “Nearly 10,000 Pennsylvanians have opened PA ABLE accounts, and they’ve saved more than $135 million. I will always work to make this tremendous program even better for them. One great way to do that is to reduce fees to help their savings go even further.”

This fee reduction is the result of the National ABLE Alliance surpassing 45,000 funded ABLE accounts. Pennsylvania is the largest Alliance member with 9,851 accounts, nearly 20 percent of the total, and more than $138 million in assets, approximately 25 percent of all Alliance assets. After the $2 fee reduction, PA ABLE annual account maintenance fees are now $31 for those who receive statements electronically and $56 for those who choose to receive paper statements.

Starting in 2025, a new tax credit will encourage businesses to support their employees saving with PA ABLE. Pennsylvania employers will be eligible for a 25 percent tax credit on matching employer contributions of up to $500 per employee per year. Pennsylvania is the first state in the nation to create this tax credit.

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2026, access to ABLE programs will be greatly expanded thanks to the federal ABLE Age Adjustment Act. Currently, to be eligible to save with an ABLE program, a person’s disability must onset prior to their 26th birthday. Under the ABLE Age Adjustment Act, the onset age will increase to 46, expanding ABLE access to millions more Americans, including one million Veterans.

PA ABLE has several investment options to choose from, including a checking account with debit card, and allows up to $18,000 in savings annually. No federal or state income tax is paid on account growth when used for qualified expenses. Funds are easy to access and may be used for a wide range of expenses, such as healthcare, housing, education, assistive technology, adaptive vehicles, and more.

ABLE account owners who are employed may be eligible to contribute more every year through ABLE to Work, which provides additional employment opportunities and earning potential.

PA investing $1.5M investment in innovative, early-stage tech companies

Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger this week announced that $1.5 million was awarded through the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority (BFTDA) to two venture capital firms that will make investments in Pennsylvania-based early-stage technology companies.

These awards through the BFTDA will help advance the competitiveness of Pennsylvania’s companies and universities in the global economy. Since January 2023, Gov. Josh Shapiro has announced more than $3 billion in new private sector investment in Pennsylvania as a direct result of his Administration’s work.

“Our investments in high-growth, innovative industries and firms are helping position Pennsylvania to be an economic powerhouse,” said Secretary Siger. “Venture capital firms that finance start-up companies in the Commonwealth create opportunities for growth, innovation, and jobs in our communities. DCED is proud to continue our work with BFTDA to make this happen.”

The BFTDA approved the following:

• $1 million on behalf of The Keystone Innovation Fund II, LP. The fund is being established via the merger of White Rose Ventures (York, PA) and 1855 Capital (State College, PA). The fund strategy focuses on making early-stage investments in companies having high growth potential, with a primary focus on businesses in central PA.

• $500,000 on behalf of Rittenhouse Ventures III. The fund was established to invest in companies that are engaged in Technology Enabled Services with special emphasis on Healthcare and Pharmaceutical technology companies. Additional focus will be in financial services, human resources as well as enterprise software companies that operate under SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) models.

Both awards were made possible through BFTDA’s Venture Investment Program.

Shapiro Administration highlights PA Investments in military veteran farmers

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding this week toured Riverton Farms in Doylesburg, Franklin County — a veteran-owned beef and sheep farm that received $10,000 in 2024 to fund a well and pump to water their livestock through Pennsylvania Veterans In Agriculture Grants.

Riverton was one of 18 veteran-owned farms to receive sub-grants through the PA Veteran Farming Network — one of two Pennsylvania veterans’ organizations funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture program in 2023.

Following the farm tour, Redding invited veterans’ services organizations to apply for up to $200,000 in Pennsylvania Veterans in Agriculture funds to deliver subgrants to military veterans for farm and related business start-ups and expansion. Each veteran organization will in turn offer grants of up to $10,000 to veterans entering farming or expanding farms or related businesses.

“Veterans return from serving our country with valuable, hard-won skills they can put to work on the farm.” Secretary Redding said. “Just like any other business, they need to finance planning, safety, permits, equipment, and other critical needs. These grants are one of the tangible ways the Shapiro Administration is thanking our veterans for their service and creating opportunities for them to succeed on the home front.”

Grants may be used for agricultural business needs ranging from feasibility studies to food safety, biosecurity, and conservation planning; and from equipment purchases, to permits, marketing, and working capital.

“It is an honor for the PA Veteran Farming Network to partner with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on this grant program,” said PA Veteran Farming Network Executive Director Mimi Thomas-Booker. “The funding is making significant and immediate impacts for the veterans who receive the grants. Pennsylvanians are saying ‘thank you for your service’ in a way that benefits veterans like Megan and Ollie King, and the neighbors and community members they’re proving with local nutritious food and farm products.”

Agriculture faces a critical workforce shortage as a generation of farmers and laborers retire. These grants are one of many ways increased agriculture funding under the Shapiro Administration is building the workforce and infrastructure Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry needs to keep growing, feeding our economy, and supporting more than 593,000 jobs.

The PA Department of Agriculture offers 74 grant programs to expand or create opportunities in agriculture, including 20 federally funded and 54 state-funded programs.

