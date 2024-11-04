🔊 Listen to this

MOOSIC — On the final day of the 2024 presidential campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris spent the entire day in Pennsylvania, the state where most believe the balance of victory rests.

Harris arrived at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport around 1:15 p.m. on Monday and hopped in a black SUV headed toward Montage Mountain, where she held a rally with about 400 enthusiastic supporters eager to do all they can to see Harris elected.

“Are we ready to do this?” Harris shouted. “Are we ready to vote? Are we ready to win?”

The event was called a “canvass kickoff” and Harris, dressed in black, said the path to the White House “runs right through this room.”

“What you all are signed up to do today, and what you have been doing — this is the best of what we do in a democracy,” Harris said. “You all are the spirit of what we are doing. Let’s enjoy it.”

Harris then talked about “the other guy” — her opponent, former president Donald Trump.

“This whole era of this other guy — it makes people feel alone,” Harris said. “It makes people feel like there is nobody standing with them. He wants to divide us. So, as we are getting out the vote, let’s be intentional about building community — about reminding people we have so much more in common than what separates us.”

Then Harris evoked the loudest cheer from the crowd when she said, “We love our country” — prompting one supporter to shout back, “We love you!”

That spurred the crowd to chant “Ka-ma-la” repeatedly and Harris start another chant: “Let’s get out the vote! Let’s get out the vote!”

Before she left the stage, Harris plugged the candidacies of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright (PA-8), who she said voters need to return both to Congress.

“It’s about building a coalition,” Harris said. “And there’s power in that. We need that kind of leadership — not based on beating people down. We are about building people up.”

Harris then urged supporters to “keep knocking on America’s doors.” She said, “Work hard, because when we work hard, we win!”

The Vice President thanked all of the supporters for their dedication and hard work and a for taking time out of their busy lives to get her and Gov. Tim Walz across the finish line.

“We have 24 hours to go,” she said. “I am so grateful for all you have done and continue to do. And as I traveled around the country, I have met so many good people like you. It’s a collective of good and of optimism. So be strong. When you believe something, anything is possible. Let’s get this done!”

Harris then departed for the airport and her plane was wheels up at about 2:30 p.m, headed to Allentown.

Harris also offered one personal story in her remarks. She said when she first ran for District Attorney in California, she started out at 6% in the polls.

”No one thought I could win,” Harris said. “And I used to campaign with my ironing board. I’d walk to the front of the grocery store and I would stand up my ironing board outside because you see, an ironing board makes a really great standing desk.”

Harris said she would tape posters to the outside of the board, fill the top with flyers and “require” people to talk to her as they walked in and out of the grocery store.

Harris was elected as District Attorney of San Francisco in 2003. She went on to become Attorney General of California, she served in the U.S. Senate and became Vice President.

Harris was introduced by Glen Arthur, an instructor with the Carpenters and Joiners Local 445.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.