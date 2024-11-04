🔊 Listen to this

FORTY FORT — Amid a packed agenda, council at Monday’s regular meeting voted to advertise the proposed 2025 operating budget, which does not include any tax increase and maintains all current borough services from this year.

The full balanced budget, which includes revenue and expenses of roughly $3.17 million, is available to view on the borough’s website.

The budget will still need to be finalized and voted on by council before the end of the year.

Additionally, council discussed changes to the overnight parking ordinance that included giving homeowners who reside in their residence a free permit.

Homeowners who do not reside in the home and renters would still have to pay for a permit.

As the current overnight parking ordinance stands, no motor vehicle is permitted to remain parked or left standing on a highway, street or alley of Forty Fort between the hours of 2 and 5 a.m., except when a resident has a permit.

Council members said that during the work session, several ideas were floated around regarding the permits, which included keeping the ordinance as it is or getting rid of it all together.

Council Member Dave Seminski said giving property owners who reside in their homes the option for a free permit is “a nice middle ground.”

“We can see how it goes and we’ll move forward it,” said Seminski.

Council subsequently decided to include advertising that amendment to the ordinance in the agenda for the special meeting that will be held directly before council’s next work session at 6 p.m. Nov. 18.

Anyone interested in sharing their thoughts on potential changes to the overnight parking ordinance will have the opportunity to speak at both the special meeting and the work session.

The borough is also currently accepting names of residents who are interested in filling an appointed position of representative for Forty Fort to the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority that will begin in Jan. 2025.

Interested individuals may submit a letter of interest to the Borough Manager at barnone@fortyfort.org or by mailing to Forty Fort Borough, 1271 Wyoming Ave.

Also at the meeting, council voted to adopt the proposed garbage prices for 2025, which will include the addition of a 95 gallon can for an annual fee of $420 or a monthly fee of $36.

Fees for the 35-gallon can will increase slightly from $285 yearly to $300, which amounts to a $1 increase if paid monthly.

Fees for the 65-gallon can will increase as well, from $335 yearly to $360, which amounts to a $2 increase if paid monthly.

There are discounts available to senior citizens (10%) and active or retired military members (5%) on both the 65- and 95-gallon cans.

However, residents will now have the option to purchase single bag stickers at $4 each instead of cans and do not need a window sticker in order to do so.

Of note, council also:

• Voted to enter into an intergovernmental Agreement with WVSA for the Abraham’s Creek Stream Bank Restoration Project.

• Voted to advertise Ordinance 5 of 2024, which would amend the Forty Fort Borough Construction Code Ordinance and add additional items to the list of activities that require a building permit.

• Voted to advertise Ordinance 6 of 2024, which would amend the Quality of Life Ordinance.

• Voted to offer employment to John Bryan as a full-time police officer.

• Voted to pay balance due on closing of DCNR Bike Trail Grant of $24,993.00 from Capital Reserve Fund.