🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Two people were arrested after allegedly causing a riot involving several people on Penn Street when two juveniles, including one child with mental disabilities, were attacked Monday.

Antoine Randall, 48, confronted a 12-year-old boy and another juvenile accusing them of tampering with his vehicle, according to court records.

As Randall was arguing with the two juveniles, four other people engaged in a fight in a driveway throwing garbage cans, lawn furniture, bicycles and a charcoal grill at each other, court records say.

Video footage of the fight showed Lisa Renee King allegedly strangling the mentally disabled juvenile as a woman was assaulting King.

Randall then pistol-whipped the woman assaulting King as King was strangling the mentally disabled juvenile, court records say.

After King was handcuffed and placed in the rear seat of a police cruiser, court records say she repeatedly kicked the door and window.

One person was transported to an area hospital for a head injury.

Randall, of Penn Street, was charged with aggravated assault, riot, simple assault and disorderly conduct as King, also of Penn Street, was charged with riot, strangulation, resisting arrest, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

District Judge David Barilla of Forty Fort arraigned Randall and King, who were both jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail, each.