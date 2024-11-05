🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County will be seeking county court approval to extend voting at the Laflin borough polling place because it opened late, county Manager Romilda Crocamo said Tuesday.

Crocamo said the judge of elections did not appear, delaying the opening until 8:30 a.m.

The Laflin polling place is at St. Maria Goretti Church Hall on Redwood Drive.

Details about the extension will be publicly released following a presentation to the court, she said.

Crocamo said online reports of the Laflin polling place running out of paper are false.

Turnout is steady at polling places, which is expected in a presidential election year.

“People should be patient and stay in line,” Crocamo said.

