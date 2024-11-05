Richard Chervenitski maintains his innocence

WILKES-BARRE — An 80-year-old man formerly of Exeter Township who was convicted by a Luzerne County jury of sexually assaulting three girls for years had a decade removed from his prison sentence.

Richard Chervenitski was re-sentenced Tuesday by Judge David W. Lupas to 43 years, 9 months to 92 years in state prison on 14 felony child sex offenses a jury convicted him on following a three day trial in July 2022.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court in August upheld Chervenitski’s conviction on all the charges except one, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, which altered his original sentence of 53 years, nine months to 112 years in prison.

During Tuesday’s proceeding, Pennsylvania Deputy Attorney General Angela Sperazza requested the re-sentence be similar to the original sentence imposed by Lupas on Feb. 8, 2023, while Chervenitski’s appellate attorney, Joseph D’Andrea, asked for a sentence of five years.

D’Andrea noted any sentence imposed upon Chervenitski is a “life sentence” due to his age.

One of the three women sexually assaulted by Chervenitski said the assaults were something she will “never forget.”

Chervenitski addressed the court raising an allegation that a juror on the jury panel was related to an arresting officer.

Chervenitski was arrested by the now defunct West Pittston police department in November 2020, on allegations he engaged in sexual assaults with three girls for nearly a decade.

West Pittston police has since merged with neighboring municipal police departments into the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department.

During Chervenitski’s original sentencing hearing in February 2023, victims and their families called him a, “disgusting monster,” “a spineless, slithering snakes,” and a man who “deserves to be put behind a cage for the rest of his life.”

Chervenitski’s designation as a violent sexual predator remained unchanged.