WILKES-BARRE — A man from Kingston charged in July with downloading child sexual abuse materials pled guilty to a related offense in Luzerne County Court.

Jacob Wolfe, 21, of Chestnut Street, pled guilty to a single count of possession of child pornography before President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Luzerne County detectives, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, arrested Wolfe on July 31 while investigating a Cyber tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Cyber tip involved a 20-minute video of a boy that was downloaded linked to a phone number registered to Wolfe on May 5, according to court records.

Wolfe remains free on $25,000 unsecured bail and is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 12.