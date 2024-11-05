🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania American Water is encouraging customers throughout its statewide service territory to voluntarily reduce their water consumption in response to the drought watch declaration announced late last week by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

While the company always encourages wise water use, Pennsylvania American Water is asking residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce their nonessential water use by 10-15% — a reduction of approximately 11-16 gallons per day — in accordance with DEP’s guidance.

“We’re asking our customers to observe the DEP’s request and be mindful of their nonessential water use during this drought watch,” said Jim Runzer, vice president of operations for Pennsylvania American Water. “Our sources of supply are currently adequate to meet the needs of our customers, as we vigilantly monitor our drinking water sources, we want to mitigate the potential for more severe conditions that could lead to stricter conservation measures in the future.”

Of the 35 counties included in DEP’s drought watch declaration, 25 are with areas where Pennsylvania American Water provides water service: Adams, Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Butler, Chester, Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Indiana, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Luzerne, Montgomery, Monroe, Northampton, Northumberland, Pike, Schuylkill, Washington and York countie.

DEP issued the drought declaration on Nov. 1, following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, based on public water supply levels and data related to four indicators: precipitation, surface water flow, groundwater level and soil moisture. According to DEP, a drought watch declaration is the first and least severe level of the state’s three drought classifications. More information can be found on DEP’s drought information website.

Pennsylvania American Water offers multiple water conservation resources in the Wise Water Use section of its website. It also is a member of the Alliance for Water Efficiency, which developed an online Water Use Calculator that allows visitors to input water use information specific to their household and offers tips on where they can save water and energy based on that data. The company also periodically shares water conservation tips and reminders with customers through email campaigns, bill enclosures and social media posts.

Below are tips for conserving water inside and outside the home:

• Run dishwashers and clothes washers only when they are full. If you have a water-saver cycle, use it.

• Regularly check your toilet, faucets, and pipes for leaks with our free leak detection kits. If you find a leak, have it fixed as soon as possible.

• Install water-saving shower heads, toilets and faucet aerators.

• Consider water and energy-efficient appliances. Products and services that have earned the WaterSense label have been certified to be at least 20% more efficient while maintaining performance.

• Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth or washing dishes in the sink.

• Water your lawn only when it needs it. When you do, water in the early morning or evening to reduce evaporation.

• Use a broom instead of a hose to clean your sidewalk, driveway or patio.

• Set up a rain barrel to be ready to repurpose rain when it does fall.

Pennsylvania American Water previously issued voluntary conservation notices for customers in the Bangor, Nazareth and Glen Alsace service areas last month following below-normal rainfall.