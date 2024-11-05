🔊 Listen to this

Residents arrive to vote at the Harveys Lake Municipal Building on Tuesday morning.

A long line of voters are shown at the Dallas Township Municipal Building on Tuesday morning.

State Representative candidate Fern Leard, left, talks with voters at the Kingston Recreation Center on Tuesday.

A poll worker, left, talks with voters at the Dallas Township Municipal Building on Tuesday.

Voters across Luzerne County hit the polls on Tuesday for a critical election on the federal and state level. In some of the area’s most politically divided municipalities, voters waited in line to make sure their voice was heard. Outside of the voting booth, residents made their feelings known about the issues they feel are most important.

The presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris drew the most attention from local voters, and young voters were eager to weigh in on national politics for the first time.

Anthony Antoniello, a first-time voter from Nanticoke, pointed to the future when discussing the vote he cast for former president Donald Trump.

“I feel like this election is extremely important for the future of us, our children, and future generations,” said Antoniello. “We’re on the brink of World War III.”

It’s a personal matter for Antoniello, who went to his polling place just before picking up his child from daycare.

“It’s scary bringing a kid into this world,” Antoniello said.

Antoniello, who was born in New Jersey and previously lived in the Lehigh Valley, pointed to corruption in Washington and illegal immigration at the Southern border as additional areas of concern to him and his friends.

On the other side of the political spectrum were Savion Saunders and Kaylee McNeil, both of Larksville. Saunders, a self-described feminist, thought of the women in his life when he voted in his second presidential election on Tuesday.

“I’m a mama’s boy, I’ve got two little sisters, and I just feel like they should be able to do whatever they want with their bodies,” said Saunders.

McNeil voted for the first time on the presidential scale, and was clear about her motivation to vote.

“Kamala Harris,” McNeil plainly stated, adding that the Democratic candidate is a representation of America moving forward.

On the race itself, Saunders discussed the unwelcome pushiness by Trump’s supporters he experienced in the lead-up to election day.

“I feel like the Trump supporters are going a little bit crazy. They’re coming up to me everywhere,” Saunders said. “I’m trying to eat my food; they’re trying to get me to vote for Trump. I’m trying to work out at the gym; they want me to vote for Trump. I just want to go about my day and come cast a vote without people talking to me about it.”

McNeil suggested that the race will be tight, but noted that she expects a divide on age-related lines.

“I feel like a lot of people sway towards Trump, and I think a lot of people, especially the younger community, sway towards Kamala,” said McNeil.

Elsewhere in the Wyoming Valley, Hanover Twp. resident and frequent voter Joan Horro said border security is one of her primary concerns.

“That border wall should be up,” Horro said, referring to Trump’s promise to build a physical barrier on the Southern border. “We’re getting too many criminals, and too much crime is coming into the area, plain and simple. And half the people don’t even speak English; you can’t even talk to them.”

In addition, Horro questioned the prevalence of votes being cast by “foreigners.”

It is illegal for non-citizens to vote in American elections, and there is no evidence of widespread fraud regarding illegal immigrants casting votes.

Horro herself had no issues submitting her ballot in Hanover Twp., nor did Chrissy Kleckner of Plains Twp.

Still, Kleckner placed some doubt in the election process, specifically in regards to votes cast outside of a polling place.

“The write-ins and the mail-ins… I think that’s ridiculous,” said Kleckner, who said the economy and illegal immigration were her top two motivations to vote.

Despite no widespread fraud being associated with write-in and mail-in ballots, Kleckner finds the current state of elections to be overly complicated.

“It’s all screwed up,” Kleckner said, in summation, of modern elections.

Annamaria Wolfe didn’t run into any bumps while casting her vote in the City of Wilkes-Barre, the most Democrat-leaning municipality in Luzerne County.

“No issues at all,” Wolfe said of her voting experience. “It wasn’t as crowded as I thought it was going to be. Very smooth. Everybody was very helpful.”

Wolfe’s top concerns were the economy and the cost of living.

As another of Luzerne County’s frequent voters, Wolfe was confident in her vote’s impact.

“You can’t really complain if you don’t voice your opinion,” said Wolfe, and added, “I figured I better come out and vote and start there.”