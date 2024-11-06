🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County locked the ballot processing room in the Penn Place Building and placed sheriff deputies outside the doors at around 8 p.m. Tuesday due to a bomb threat against multiple counties, officials said.

At about 8:35 p.m., a bomb detection dog from Lackawanna County was brought in to the room.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo told observers the county was taking the threat seriously, although it may not turn out to be credible.

Poll watchers and other election officials were permitted to remain on the third floor but not near the room where the ballots are processed. This only impacts mail ballots, as the county is still awaiting election returns from polling places.

Denise Williams, county election board chairwoman, estimated 28,000 mail ballots had been processed during pre-canvassing before the room was evacuated.