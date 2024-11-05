🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser had a commanding lead over Democratic challenger Amanda Waldman in his quest for a fourth two-year term representing the 9th Congressional District.

According to unofficial and incomplete results, Meuser, 60, has received 69% of the vote to Waldman’s 30%.

Meuser released a statement after being declared the winner in the election by The Associated Press, earning his fourth term in Congress.

“I am grateful to the people of Pennsylvania’s 9th District for entrusting me once again to represent our community in Washington,” Meuser said. “When I first ran for office, I promised to deliver the best constituent services in Congress, and I am confident we’ve fulfilled that pledge. My team and I remain committed to providing top-tier services to the residents of our region to ensure their needs are met effectively and in a timely manner.”

Meuser said his priority in Washington remains pursuing legislation that is in the best interest of the vast majority of Americans — including growing the economy, securing the border, promoting American energy dominance, and restoring peace through strength.

“I’ll continue working to advance common-sense solutions that strengthen our economy, create jobs, make the cost-of-living more affordable, and keep our communities safe,” Meuser said. “While it is still early in the night, I am confident that Republicans will retain the House majority, take the majority in the Senate, and that Donald J. Trump will be elected the 47th President of the United States. Unified Republican leadership across our government would empower us to advance policies that promote fiscal responsibility, reduce burdensome regulations, curb illegal immigration, and defend our national security. Together, with President Trump’s leadership, we will pursue an agenda that puts America and working families first.”

Meuser thanked every volunteer, supporter and member of his campaign team.

“Thank you for your dedication and hard work,” Meuser said. “And to the voters of the 9th District, thank you for your trust and your vote. Your support is invaluable, and I look forward to continuing serving you in Washington.”

Waldman, 48, of Montoursville, also lost to Meuser in 2022.

The 9th Congressional District encompasses Schuylkill, Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties as well as parts of Berks, Luzerne and Lycoming counties.

