WILKES-BARRE — In the 121st Legislative District, incumbent Democrat Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski defeated Republican challenger Dino Disler to earn his 10th term in the state legislature.

Disler secured the Republican nomination as a write-in candidate in the April primary.

According to unofficial results late Tuesday night, Pashinski received 55% of the vote to 45% for Disler.

During the campaign, Pashinski, 79, of Wilkes-Barre, said the economy was the key issue he wanted to address.

“I believe we need everyone to pay their fair share,” Pashinski said. “This concept is what makes America and Americans so great. As long as we have responsible spending on the things taxpayers need and we all pay our fair share we will continue to grow and improve our economy for the benefit of all.”

Pashinski, who taught in the public school system for 40 years, said public education is one of my top priorities.

“I truly know the power and importance of a good education,” Pashinski said. “The children are our future, and every child, no matter what side of the tracks they come from, should be given the opportunity to learn, grow, and utilize their gifts to develop their career.”

Pashinski also said Pennsylvania is blessed with an abundance of natural resources that must be carefully managed to fuel the economy and create and maintain quality jobs.

“Our incredible resources such as water, farmland, hardwood forests, anthracite/bituminous coal, oil, gas and — Marcellus shale all provide opportunities and challenges that must be skillfully managed to protect and develop,” Pashinski said.

Pashinski also said the health care of a woman, a man or child should be between them, their doctor and family.

”The complexities of health care belong with the patient and their physician — not the patient and their politician,” he said.

Disler, 66, of Laurel Run Borough, did not respond to several requests for interviews or to discuss his positions on issues.

