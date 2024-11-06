🔊 Listen to this

Incumbent State Reps. Jim Haddock and Alec Ryncavage both held impressive leads in their respective races, according to unofficial election results on Tuesday night.

118th District

Haddock holds a steady lead over Republican challenger McKayla Kathio in the General Assembly 118th District race, according to unofficial results. Haddock, the Democratic incumbent, led Kathio in both Luzerne and Lackawanna counties as of 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night, and held a lead in each of the 20 precincts reporting results in Luzerne County.

Haddock’s vote total at 10:40 p.m. was 18,206, or 56.2% of the unofficial vote. Kathio’s total was 14,198, or 43.8% of the unofficial vote.

Haddock could not be reached for comment at press time.

The 119th District includes the city of Pittston; the boroughs of Avoca, Dalton, Dupont, Duryea, Hughestown, Laflin, Moosic, Old Forge, Taylor, West Pittston, and Yatesville; and Glenburn, Jenkins, La Plume, Newton, Pittston, Ransom and West Abington townships.

119th District

Ryncavage jumped out to a massive lead in the race for the 119th District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, according to unofficial results. The Republican incumbent led his opponent, Democrat Megan Kocher, in each of the 29 precincts that fully reported their tallies by 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Ryncavage’s vote total at that time was 13,832, or 66.5% of the unofficial vote. Kocher’s total was 6,941, or 33.4 of the unofficial vote.

Multiple ballot issues came about in the 119th District race, include Ryncavage’s name being misspelled on approximately 6,700 mail ballots, and a number of those incorrect mailed ballots being mixed in with the proper ballots that were sent to voters in response.

Ryncavage could not be reached for comment at press time.

The 119th District includes the city of Nanticoke; the boroughs of Ashley, Edwardsville, Larksville, Plymouth, Sugar Notch, and Warrior Run; and Fairview, Hanover, Newport, Plymouth, Rice and Wright Townships.