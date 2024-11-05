🔊 Listen to this

SHAVERTOWN — Republican Brenda Pugh held off Democratic challenger Fern Leard in the 120th Legislative District on Tuesday night.

According to unofficial results, Pugh captured 58% of the vote, to 42% for Leard.

Pugh, 57 of Shavertown, will assume the seat currently held by Rep. Aaron Kaufer (R-120), who decided not to run for reelection.

During the campaign, Pugh said the economy and inflation were key issues of the residents of the district.

”People are suffering, families are suffering, every time we turn around there is a new fee or increased tax added to pay the bills of the state,” Pugh said. “Every one of us must live by a budget it is time Pennsylvania does the same. We need to keep Pennsylvania out of our wallets and back into common sense governing. With so many people living paycheck to paycheck, we need to attack the policies driving inflation, rising property taxes and utility rates, and get more money back into people’s pockets.”

Pugh also listed public safety, illegal immigration, the need for good paying jobs and public school funding as other key issues.

Leard, 40, of Dallas Township, lost to Kaufer two years ago.

In the 2024 campaign, Leard listed health care access, reproductive rights and health care freedom, education funding and equity, economic opportunity and job creation, and cost of living as key issues.

“We need leaders who understand these challenges and are committed to real solutions,” Leard said. “Loose campaign finance laws have a direct impact on our cost of living. I will always fight to lower everyday costs by tackling corporate price gouging while making sure more of our money stays in our pockets. Let’s make sure no one has to choose between paying to keep their houses warm in the winter or putting food on the table.”

