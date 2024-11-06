🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre City’s Department of Public Works now has a brand new bucket truck thanks to a $157,000 Local Share Account (LSA) grant secured by State Sen. Marty Flynn (22nd District) and State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski (District 121).

The check was presented by the state officials to Mayor George Brown earlier this week. In a press release, Brown thanked both men for their continued support of the city.

“The bucket truck is a comprehensive piece of equipment which will allow crews to quickly respond to traffic and streetlights in need of repair and complete daily maintenance tasks. Twenty-five public works employees will be certified in proper use of the bucket truck,” Mayor Brown said in the release.

According to Flynn, ensuring public works teams have the right tools to maintain safety and functionality is crucial.

“This new bucket truck will enhance the city’s ability to respond promptly to essential maintenance tasks, from repairing traffic lights to trimming trees, all of which directly impact the quality of life for residents. I’m grateful to play a part in securing this investment for our community,” said Flynn.

As stated in the release, the previous bucket truck was over 20 years old and has passed its useful life expectancy.

The new bucket truck is a 2024 Ford F550 truck chassis, 4X4, with an automatic transmission, V-8 gas engine, and extra-heavy front suspension package.

The truck will be equipped with a Dur A Lift Dtax2 39-foot mounted aerial work platform with full pressure proportional hydraulic lever controls for the main boom raise and lower extend and retract and rotation function in lift basket, the release read.

The truck body will include front and rear compartments, which will have shelving to hold other necessary equipment.

DPW will utilize the new bucket truck for a variety of tasks throughout the entire city including facilitating repairs to over 250 traffic lights, 2,250 streetlights, and parking lot lights, tree trimming, traffic/wayfinding signage maintenance.

Additionally, the painting and window washing of public buildings are other capacities the truck is used for along with hanging various military, holiday and other banners throughout the city.

The grant was awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority through its Local Share Account program, which is derived from gaming revenue.

According to department’s website, the LSA grants are used to support projects in the public interest within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.