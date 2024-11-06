🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — A Scranton man was arrested for his alleged role in a home invasion on Lee Park Avenue on Monday.

Yasin Nasir Omar Hamm, 20, of Hemlock Street, was detained by a resident of the house in a struggle that began on the second floor of 94 Lee Park Ave. and ended outside, according to court records.

Police recovered a .40-caliber Glock loaded with 13 rounds that Hamm allegedly possessed during the robbery.

Hamm was arraigned by District Judge Kyle Halesey of Hanover Township on two counts of robbery and one count each of aggravated assault, burglary, terroristic threats, criminal trespass and simple assault. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A man and a woman were watching television in a second floor bedroom when they heard footsteps outside the door just after 6 p.m.

The man believed his nephew was in the hallway until three men wearing masks and brandishing handguns stormed into the bedroom.

Police in the complaint say the man struggled with one of the masked men, identified as Hamm, for control of the firearm.

Hamm and the man struggled on the second floor as both fell down stairs to the first floor.

Hamm attempted to run out the front door as he was tackled by the man until police arrived at the scene, the complaint says.

Hamm was transported to an area hospital for head injuries.

Police in the complaint say Hamm claimed he did not know the two other suspects but was asked to participate in the robbery as cash was believed to be inside the house.