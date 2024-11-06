🔊 Listen to this

The former Quinn’s Supermarket will be razed to make way for a four-story parking garage. To the right in the parking lot will be a Promenade, an open-air area with green space and walking paths.

PITTSTON — PA State Rep. Jim Haddock secured $4 million dollars of the $6.75 million grant for improvement projects in Greater Pittston.

“I fight hard for the communities that I represent in Harrisburg and my office is in regular contact with local officials and business leaders to determine how we can best leverage state grant programs to improve community assets such as those that will be funded through these grants,” Haddock, D-Luzerne/Lackawanna, said. “I was happy to work with PA State Sen. Marty Flynn and PA Gov. Josh Shapiro in making sure these dollars made it back to our area.”

According to City of Pittston Mayor the $4 million has been earmarked for a multi-use, four-level parking garage with retail space and residential units.

The money will also be allocated for what Lombardo is calling the Promenade, an open-air area to include greenery, walking paths, and architecture.

The parking garage will be state-of-the-art equipped with EV charging stations and solar components, which will be the first of the kind in the City of Pittston.

The funding was acquired through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), a state grant program for the design, acquisition, and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. RACP projects have a regional impact and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity.

RACP projects are state-funded projects that cannot obtain primary funding under other state programs.