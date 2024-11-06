🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON — The owner of Thompson Tours accused of cheating would-be vacationers was arraigned Wednesday on allegations she defrauded more customers.

Eileen M. Miner, 69, of Atlantic Avenue, failed to refund cancelled vacations for a couple in Liberty Hills, Hanover Township, and a couple in Duryea, according to court records.

Miner is facing similar charges filed by Wyoming Area Regional Police in Luzerne County, South Abington Township and Archbald police in Lackawanna County.

According to the criminal complaints filed by police in Hanover Township and Duryea:

A couple from Hanover Township reported they paid Thompson Tours a total of $2,878 for a five day Canadian bus trip in October. Just days before the start of the trip, Miner sent an email to the couple that their bus trip was cancelled and never sent a refund. The couple further paid for travel insurance that Miner never purchased.

A couple from Duryea reported they paid Thompson Tours $2,768 for two bus tickets for a trip to New England with a departure date on Oct. 11. A few days before leaving for the New England trip, Miner sent an email that the trip had been cancelled and never refunded the money.

Miner was arraigned by District Judge Kyle Halesey of Hanover Township on three total counts of theft and two counts each of criminal use of communication facility and access device fraud on the separate criminal complaints filed by police in Hanover Township and Duryea. Bail was set at $15,000 total as Miner remains jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison.