SCRANTON — A federal grand jury Tuesday indicted Roland Bennett Rhodes III, 54, of Wilkes-Barre, on allegations he received and possessed child sexual abuse materials, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

The indictment alleges Rhodes received and possessed child pornography depicting minors under the age of 12 years on Oct. 24, the news release says.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tatum Wilson is prosecuting.