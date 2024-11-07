🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Due to a medical issue, Shawn Klush, a 2024 inductee into the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame, is unable to attend this Friday’s induction ceremony at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Klush was scheduled to appear in person at the event to accept his award and also perform a few songs.

“We heard from Shawn’s team on Wednesday, informing us, very regretfully, that Shawn is not able at attend,” said the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame Operating Committee in a statement. “He is extremely disappointed and has indicated that he is quite humbled and honored to be receiving this recognition from his home region. We were told that Shawn is also postponing a few upcoming tour dates, and we send him our best wishes and hope for a speedy recovery.”

Klush is considered the top Elvis Presley tribute artist in the world. He received the People’s Choice Award from Gibson Guitar Company as the “Best Concert Elvis,” won the grand prize in the World Elvis Tribute Artist Competition and was named a “Worldwide Ambassador of Elvis” at the Las Vegas Hotel. He was named the “World’s Greatest Elvis” by BBC1 television and was named the first ever “Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist” by Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Members of Klush’s family will be on hand at the induction ceremony on Friday to accept the award on his behalf. Also, a few Presley numbers — handpicked by Klush — will be performed by a live band to honor both Elvis and Shawn.

The Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Friday, Nov. 8, at the F.M. Kirby Center.

Tickets, priced at $60, are available at The F.M. Kirby Center Box Office, online at www.kirbycenter.org, or by calling — 570-826-1100.