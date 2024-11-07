🔊 Listen to this

DANVILLE — Geisinger has once again been recognized for its information technology as one of the “Most Wired” health systems in the country by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME).

CHIME’s annual Digital Health Most Wired survey certifies hospitals from levels 1 through 10, with level 10 demonstrating the greatest use of technology across the industry to improve patient health outcomes. Geisinger is one of only 15 health systems or hospitals in the country to achieve level 10 certification, the highest recognition, in both the ambulatory and the acute care surveys, and for the fifth consecutive year. To have achieved this level, CHIME says it “reflects an entire organization’s commitment to improve health care through the advancement of digital health strategies.”

CHIME reports that more than 48,000 facilities serving patients across the continuum of care were represented in the 2024 Digital Health Most Wired program. Geisinger distinguished itself by ranking above peers in critical categories such as analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure and patient engagement. The survey evaluates the adoption, integration and impact of technologies across healthcare organizations, from early-stage adopters to industry leaders.

“One of the most exciting elements of this survey,” said Joseph Fisne, associate chief information officer at Geisinger, “is that it shows how well we have used technology to enable clinical and operational best practices across our organization — in a way that also stands up nationally. Our integrations have made patient care safer and more efficient, a testament to Geisinger’s vision to make better health easier.”

This recognition serves to highlight Geisinger’s commitment to excellence in digital health and pioneering efforts to improve patient care through digital transformation, including the virtual patient monitoring app ConnectedCare365, digital experiences that cater communications to patients’ needs and data policies that uphold the safety and privacy of patient information. The award also recognizes the implementation and use of technology across Geisinger — from the information technology teams that develop and deploy the technology to the frontline service providers who use the capabilities.