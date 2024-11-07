Staff Report

Several local Korean War era veterans were recently honored at a special ceremony sponsored by the Plains American Legion Post 558, as well as being honored by the Northeast PA Quilts of Valor (QOV) for the honorees sacrifices made in serving their country. From left: Korean War veterans Stanley Wychock, Wilkes-Barre, U.S. Army and Legion member for 46 years; Myron Feszchak, Plains Township, U.S. Army and Legion member for 48 years; Carmen Pitarra, Commander, Plains American Legion Post 558; Joseph Haczewski, Plains Township, U.S. Air Force and Legion member for 22 years; and Jim Rosencrans, Adjutant, Plains American Legion Post 558. Submitted Photo

<p>Jennie Valick-Kopacz, NEPA QOV member, presents a quilt to Robert Svab, Hudson, U.S. Army and Legion member for 76 years.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

PLAINS TWP. — Several local Korean War era veterans were recently honored at a special ceremony sponsored by the Plains American Legion Post 558.

The event provided an opportunity to both honor the veterans for their record of continuous and outstanding contributions to Post 558, as well as being honored by the Northeast PA Quilts of Valor (QOV) for the honorees sacrifices made in serving their country.

On behalf of Post 558, Commander Carmen Pitarra welcomed the many guests and thanked the ongoing work of the QOV by presenting chapter leader, Becky Orlowski, a monetary gift to enable the organization to continue to honor veterans with quilts of healing and comfort.

Along with paying tribute to the honorees, Commander Pitarra highlighted the 77 years of service to Post 558 by the late Eugene Sindaco, who recently died.