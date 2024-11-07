Leaders in education, medicine and business join advisory body

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — King’s College President Rev. Thomas P. Looney, C.S.C., Ph.D, on Thursday said a key part of the college’s success has been a rich network of exceptional and dedicated advisors that includes both alumni and friends of the college who are inspired by the school’s mission to transform the lives of students.

“Brian Costello, Matthew Desciak, Molly Lavin, Teri Ooms, Paul Psak and Zubeen Saeed are all champions in their respective fields, and I’m grateful we can draw on their insights and expertise in the coming years.”

King’s College announced that the President’s Council — a key advisory body that supports the president and senior cabinet — has elected six new members from leadership positions in medicine, business and local and higher education.

The new additions are: Brian Costello, Ed.D., superintendent of the Wilkes-Barre Area School District; Matthew Desciak ’01, M.D., chair of anesthesiology for the Geisinger Health System; Molly Lavin ’13, vice president of event sales and partnerships at NBCU News Group; Teri Ooms, president and CEO of The Institute; Paul Psak ’07, managing partner of Lake Ten Capital Partners; and Zubeen Saeed, president and CEO of Building Blocks Learning Center.

The President’s Council was established in the 1960s as an advisory body that brings together accomplished alumni and friends to support and promote the college, as well as provide guidance to the president and the senior leadership team. New members are nominated by the President’s Council, the Board of Directors, and King’s College staff.

• Dr. Costello is a proud graduate of the Wilkes-Barre Area School District. Now as its superintendent, he advocates for improving educational opportunities and ensuring the success of the district’s students. Dr. Costello earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Temple University, an Master of Education from Bloomsburg University, and an Doctor of Education in educational leadership from Wilkes University.

• Dr. Desciak is a native of Wilkes-Barre who graduated from King’s College in 2001. After completing medical school at the University of Pittsburgh in 2006, he pursued a residency in anesthesiology at the Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Dr. Desciak joined the Geisinger Health System in 2010 and has served as medical student rotation coordinator, regional chair, and now as the chair of anesthesiology for the entire network. He is also an associate professor at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine and a fellow of the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

• Lavin received her Bachelor of Science in business administration from King’s College in 2013, where she also played on the women’s basketball and volleyball teams. She started her career at The Wall Street Journal and is currently at NBCU News Group/CNBC overseeing an event sponsorship sales team.

• Ooms is president and CEO of The Institute, a non-profit partnership of local colleges, universities, and businesses that offers data, analytics, and other resources to improve the quality of life and standard of living for residents in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Ooms manages operations, people, and resources, as well as fundraising and business development. Her primary work focuses on data synthesis, strategic recommendations, economic impact analysis, and planning.

• Psak graduated in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science in accounting. He currently serves as managing partner of Lake Ten Capital Partners, a logistics and real estate-focused private equity sponsor. He has participated in the McGowan School of Business Forums as both a student and as an alumnus and served as a co-chair for the 2017 Forum held in New York City. Psak has also served on the executive committee of the King’s College New York City Alumni Club and the McGowan School of Business Advisory Council. In 2020, Paul was awarded the Robert J. Ell Alumni Award for Outstanding Service to Alma Mater.

• Saeed is the president & CEO of Building Blocks Learning Center, a company she founded in 2001. She holds a degree in early childhood education and a Bachelor of Arts in organizational management from Cabrini College. Saeed serves as a national mentor to leaders within the Association of Early Learning Leaders and has been an active board member since 2021.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.