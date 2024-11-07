No trash collection
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Wilkes-Barre City Hall will be closed on Veterans Day and there will be no garbage, recycling or yard waste collection for residents in Downtown and South Wilkes-Barre 1 neighborhoods.
Garbage and paper and cardboard recycling collection for residents in Downtown and South Wilkes-Barre 1 neighborhoods is rescheduled for Tuesday.
Yard Waste collection is postponed until Monday, Nov. 18. All other collections remain unchanged.