Road closures planned in WB

The Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday. The parade route is along Market Street, from Wyoming Avenue, Kingston to Public Square, Wilkes-Barre.

Drivers should be prepared for road closures and traffic delays before and during the parade.

Meters along the parade route will be bagged by 10 a.m. Saturday. Vehicles parked along the parade route in Wilkes-Barre and on South and North Main Streets will be ticketed beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, with towing to commence at 12:30 p.m.

The following Wilkes-Barre City roads will be closed between 1 and 4 p.m.:

• River Street at Market Street.

• South River Street at West Northampton Street.

• North River Street at West Jackson Street.

• North River Street at West Union Street.

• South Franklin Street at West South Street.

• South Franklin Street at West Northampton Street.

• South Franklin Street at West Market Street.

• South Main Street at West Northampton Street.

• North Main Street at West Union Street.

• East Market Street at North Washington Street.

• Kirby Park Road at Market Street.

• Kirby Park Road at parking lot entry.