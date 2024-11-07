🔊 Listen to this

Cars lined up on Thursday afternoon at Geisinger Healthplex CenterPoint, where dinners were handed out by employee volunteers to veterans.

PITTSTON TWP. — The Geisinger Health System hosted its annual veterans drive-through event on Thursday, during which they gave out at least 2,300 meals across the system’s 11 sites. The event, which is in its 22nd year, takes place this time of year in recognition of Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11.

Ron Beer, the interim chief operating officer of the Geisinger Health System, and a veteran himself, was at Geisinger Healthplex CenterPoint to help give back to the local veteran community. Beer sees it as an opportunity to aid his fellow former service members.

“I firmly believe that I wouldn’t be in the position I’m at today had it not been for the military and the folks who came before me,” Beer said.

Beer spent nine years on active duty as a regular Army medical service corps officer.

Volunteers from across the Geisinger Health System flock to the drive-through event, which began as an extension of the Veteran’s Day dinner held at the Geisinger-operated Bloomsburg Hospital.

“As we’ve expanded into different markets, this is one of those programs that we’ve expanded along with it,” said Beer. “As we open new markets and have new opportunities, we’ll continue to expand into those areas as well.”

Beer touted Geisinger as a veteran-friendly organization. He said there are about 800 self-identified veterans working in the Geisinger system.

According to Beer, Geisinger offers a number of services to active and former military service members. He pointed specifically to the employee resource group VETNET as an important resource for the Geisinger team’s veteran community.

Through employee and patient programs catered to veterans, Beer said that Geisinger has the infrastructure to care for veterans throughout their lives.

“When we talk about taking care of our communities and when we talk about making better health easier, we segment that for different populations, because different populations have different needs,” Beer explained. “Veterans have a unique need when it comes to health care.”