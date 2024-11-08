🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE— The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) this week hosted its 2024 Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders (ADRD) Virtual Forum to provide education and assess progress on issues related to ADRD, as well as strengthen partnerships and community support, and share perspectives from Pennsylvanians and their loved ones who are living with ADRD.

This year’s ADRD forum, which attracted 488 attendees, highlighted brain health and how to take care of our brain as we age. The virtual forum — held annually each November to highlight National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month — opened with welcoming remarks from Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich.

“While research on brain health continues to evolve, there is evidence that lifestyle changes, including social engagement, physical activity, and taking care of your heart can reduce the risk of developing cognitive decline,” Kavulich said. “It’s important for all of us to make small changes and take everyday steps to make a big difference in our brain. We are on the front lines with our partners and stakeholders advocating, educating, and caring for Pennsylvanians living with ADRD along with their caregivers and families. We are proud of the work that we all have accomplished so far, and we are looking forward to building on that work in the months to come.”

Last month, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed legislation into law that creates the first ADRD Division in the Commonwealth’s history to support older adults living with the disease and their caregivers. PDA will provide oversight for the Division. The law also establishes an ADRD Advisory Committee to convene statewide stakeholders on ADRD State Plan implementation, advocate for policy, secure federal funding, and leverage additional resources to better respond to the unique and complex needs for those living with ADRD and the systems that support them.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association’s 2024 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures Report on Pennsylvania:

• There are 465,000 caregivers providing 822 million hours of unpaid care and the value of that unpaid care is more than $13.6 billion.

• There were 4,109 deaths from Alzheimer’s in 2021.

This year’s ADRD virtual forum keynote speaker was Kyra O’Brien, MD, MSHP, physician and assistant professor of neurology at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. O’Brien spoke on the pillars of healthy brain aging and stated that in her memory clinic, many patients and their families believe that dementia is inherited or genetic.

“In reality, between 40 to 50 percent of dementia risk is not inherited. Instead, this risk comes from modifiable factors like high blood pressure, diabetes, and hearing loss,” said Dr. O’Brien. “It’s important for older adults to know that there is so much they can do to support their brains. Brain health is an important but often overlooked aspect of our overall health and well-being. Taking care of your brain helps your physical, cognitive, and emotional health. Throughout our entire lives, there are things we can do to promote healthy brain aging, like exercising and socializing. These same activities can also slow progression of symptoms in older adults experiencing memory problems.”

The virtual forum also included a presentation on the brain health benefits of socialization and relationships, an update on Dementia Friendly Pennsylvania, and a panel discussion on Memory Cafés — places with a welcoming atmosphere in an accessible location where all people changed by dementia can meet and feel comfortable.

Shapiro Administration invests $1.5M in community-based overdose prevention

The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP ) this week announced the availability of $1.5 million in funding to implement community-based harm reduction services throughout Pennsylvania to help prevent overdoses.

Funding for these grants is provided from the Public Health Opioid Settlement, which was the result of a multistate investigation of opioid manufacturers and distributors spearheaded by then-Attorney General Josh Shapiro that led to settlement agreements worth billions of dollars.

“DDAP is accepting applications from community-based organizations that focus on harm reduction,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “This funding will allow organizations to expand or enhance their harm reduction services for individuals who use opioids and other drugs — we’re meeting them where they are. Harm reduction emphasizes engaging directly with individuals who use opioids and other drugs to prevent overdoses. With this $1.5 million investment, DDAP will award two grants of up to $750,000 each to eligible community-based organizations.”

Harm reduction is a set of practical strategies and ideas aimed at reducing the negative consequences associated with drug use, including having access to naloxone and drug checking strips. It also recognizes the realities that social inequity plays in drug use, access to services and supports, and community capacity to address drug use-related harm.

Applicants must be community-based organizations that focus on harm reduction strategies and services, including but not limited to overdose prevention and overdose prevention centers.

Eligible services include providing outreach in locations with incidences of high overdoses and linkages to treatment, recovery, basic needs, and harm reduction services. Additional eligible harm reduction activities include:

• Providing harm reduction-informed education and counseling services that focus on harm and risk reduction.

• Referrals to treatment and recovery programs.

• Offering sexual health education information.

• Offering shelter programs specifically for individuals who use substances.

• Establishing peer-led support networks that foster connection, reduce isolation and offer lived-experience guidance.

• Providing free and confidential testing for blood-borne diseases, such as HIV and hepatitis.

• Conducting public campaigns aimed at reducing the stigma around drug use.

• Providing job training and employment opportunities to individuals who use drugs.

All applications must be submitted electronically by 12:00 PM on Friday, December 20, 2024. Applications will be competitively reviewed and scored based upon the applicant’s adherence to the funding announcement guidelines, and a timely submission to DDAP.

DMVA secures $600,000 grant to develop suicide mortality review programs

The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) has secured a $600,000 cooperative agreement grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to help develop Suicide Mortality Review (SMR) programs in two pilot counties — York and Westmoreland.

Pennsylvania is one of only 10 states and two territories to receive this grant.

Military veterans are 1.5 times more likely to die by suicide than Americans who never served in the military. For female veterans, the risk factor is 2.2 times more likely.

Suicide Mortality Review programs are conducted by county committees, which access multiple sources of clinical and non-clinical information that provide a deeper understanding of the circumstances surrounding a death. These committees then develop recommendations for action to prevent similar deaths among veterans in the future.

“Receiving this grant is a credit to the great work Pennsylvania has been doing to raise awareness about suicide among service members, veterans and their families,” said Brig. Gen. John Pippy, acting adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “Prior to DMVA being awarded the grant, Westmoreland and York counties stepped forward and volunteered to work with us on establishing Suicide Mortality Review Programs. Now, we can assist them in their valiant effort to reduce veteran suicides.”

The cooperative agreements are part of a broader SMR program within the VA/SAMHSA Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide among Service Members, Veterans and their Families (SMVF). The DMVA is Pennsylvania’s lead on the Governor’s Challenge which includes 55 states and territories. Participants work to implement state-wide suicide prevention best practices and learn from stakeholders nationwide.

Pennsylvanians encouraged to get respiratory virus vaccinations ahead of holiday season

Leaders from the Pennsylvania Departments of Health (DOH) and Aging visited the Taylor Community Center in Lackawanna County this week to encourage all Pennsylvanians to stay up to date on their annual vaccinations to protect against flu, COVID-19, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) heading into the holiday season.

“Before the holiday season begins, Pennsylvanians should protect themselves and their family from severe respiratory illness by ensuring they are up to date on their flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccinations,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen, who received a flu shot during her visit to the Taylor Community Center. “I’m encouraging all Pennsylvanians to be proactive by getting their vaccines now to increase the likelihood of healthy get-togethers with family and friends over the holidays.”

Since the start of the respiratory virus season on Sept. 29, emergency department visits resulting in a flu, COVID-19, or RSV diagnosis have remained low; to help these numbers remain low, Pennsylvanians should get vaccinated against respiratory viruses. During the current respiratory virus season, the DOH has recorded 1,083 laboratory-confirmed flu cases and three deaths; 96 COVID-19-related deaths; and 470 confirmed RSV cases.

“With the cold weather and the holiday season just around the corner, it is the perfect time for older adults to get their yearly vaccinations,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “These vital immunizations are available just about everywhere, at your local pharmacies, health care providers, and events like the one here at the Taylor Community Center.”

Most insurance plans cover COVID-19, flu, and RSV vaccinations at no cost, but for people who are under-insured or uninsured, the COVID-19 vaccine is available through local State Health Centers and Federally Qualified Health Centers. For children who qualify, COVID-19, flu vaccines, and other routine childhood immunizations are available at no cost through the Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program.

The flu and COVID-19 vaccinations are regularly updated to protect against current virus variants. Health care providers recommend these vaccinations for people six months and older. Vaccinations are especially important for high-risk groups including people 65 and older, people with certain medical conditions, and those at a higher risk of developing complications from respiratory illness.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that individuals aged 65 and older, as well as people who are moderately or severely immuno-compromised, receive a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine six months after their initial dose of the updated vaccine.

Individuals with weakened immune systems may also receive additional doses based on shared decision-making with health care providers. Ongoing vaccination is crucial for reducing severe illness and minimizing the risk of long-term COVID-19.

Respiratory viruses share similar symptoms, including fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny or stuffy nose, headaches, body aches, chills and fatigue.

