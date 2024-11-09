🔊 Listen to this

One of two Pittston-based acts, Abilene and Shawn Klush, that were inducted into the 2024 class of the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame conducted at the Kirby Center. Shown is Abiliene’s manager, Lenny Blazick, at the podium accepting the award on behalf of the band gathered behind him.

WILKES-BARRE — The 2nd Annual Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall Of Fame ceremony was conducted at the F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts on Friday. 18 new artists and entertainers were inducted, making up the Class of 2024.

Cocktail hour preceded over three-and-a-half hours of acceptance speeches, dance and live music.

