Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2024

Bernita Johnson, right, granddaughter of the late Spencer Cottman, looks on as Doreese Wade accepts the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame Award on behalf of her late father Jesse Wade, who went into the Hall with Cottman on Friday evening at the Kirby Center.

Lex Romane had fun signing a few of his songs as he became a 2024 Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame recipient.

James Wesley, at drums, not only accepted the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame award on behalf of his father, George Wesley, but also got to perform in his honor.

2024 Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame inductee George Graham is shown during his acceptance speech after being inducted into the Hall.

Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame committee member and 2024 recipient of the Founder’s Award, Alan K. Stout, hands Troy Klush a trophy as he stands in for his father, Elvis tribute artist Shawn Klush.

Bobby Day, right, and Tom Woods, left, two iconic WARMland radio personalities, accepted the award on behalf of the Legends of WARMland.

Local country-rock band Abilene, Class of 2024 of the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame, performed two numbers and an encore Friday night at the second annual ceremony.

A dance troupe from Joan Harris Dance Studio performs in honor of the late creator of the studio, Joan Harris.

WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame inducted its second class on Friday night at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

Over 500 attendees were treated to acceptance speeches, a dance number, and live music.

The entertainment portion of the ceremony featured performances by inductees Abilene and Lex Romane, along with tributes to the late Jesse Wade and Spencer Cottman, the late George Wesley, and Shawn Klush, who could not make the show due to an illness.

Kicking off the evening was the award given to Jesse Wade and Spencer Cottman, which included a musical tribute to the late artists featuring Reginald Cobb Jr., Morris Wade and the Mt. Zion Baptist Choir, which received a standing ovation at the conclusion.

Local dance pioneer, the late Joan Harris, was honored when a dance troupe in her name performed a Riverdance-style dance.

Her award was accepted by four of her six children, Kenton, James, Sean and Jill.

Local reggae musician, the late George Wesley’s son, James, and his band performed two numbers in honor of his father.

Lex Romane also performed two songs, including one he had written about Wilkes-Barre. Romane often wrote about the local coal mining region, releasing five studio albums. A highlight of his career was opening for the late B.B. King twice.

“Thank you so much, everybody,” Romane said to open his acceptance speech. “First and foremost, I want to thank my parents for putting up with me, but for instilling in me a great love of music. It was always going on in our house.”

Romane went on to say how fellow inductee Erika Funke’s parents were great friends with his parents and the four “taught us an awful lot about music and turned us on to Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday.”

Pittston native and 2024 inductee Shawn Klush is known worldwide as the ultimate Elvis Presley tribute artist. He was scheduled to accept his award and perform, but had to back out. He sent along an offer of thanks for such a great honor.

Klush’s son Troy accepted the award on his father’s behalf.

Hall organizers are hopeful Klush can return in the future to perform, possibly at next year’s ceremony.

A tribute band made up of local talent such as Richie Kossuth, Jeanne Zano and singer Brandon Jopling played two Elvis songs to close out the evening.

Country-rock band Abilene had everyone on their feet prior to accepting their award by playing a few numbers. Their manager, Lenny Blazick, accepted the award and spoke on behalf of the band.

“We are extraordinarily honored and humbled to be included among this prodigious collection of entertainers, musicians, radio personalities, organizers, dancers, artists, directors, screenwriters and teachers,” Blazick said. “Thank you to the fans that fill the bars, the outdoor venues, the concert halls over all the years. Your undying devotions will forever be so very much appreciated. This induction honor would not have happened without your enduring support.”

At the end of his speech, Blazick asked the audience if they would like to hear one more song from the retired band, giving Abilene a chance to play a third tune.

In closing, Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment committee members Alan K. Stout and Lindsay Griffin-Boylan were each presented with a Founder’s Award.

THE INDUCTEES

• The 2024 Arts class includes:

Annette Evans, who is best known for being the co-founder of the Fine Arts Fiesta held annually on Public Square.

Al Groh, an early contributor to the Fine Arts Fiesta and the creator of the Wilkes University Theater Arts program.

Erika Funke, who has been one of the mainstays at WVIA for her career in radio and television.

Joan Harris, who was initially a theater performer who later turned to dancing. She eventually created dance studios in her name at many locations, including the Wyoming Valley.

Franz Kline, who is known for his abstract expressionist paintings during the 1950s. His art can be seen around the world.

Herman J. Mankiewicz, an Oscar winner who is known for co-writing the movies “Citizen Kane” and “The Pride of the Yankees.” In 2020, his life and work were dramatized in the film “Mank.”

Joseph L. Mankiewicz. a legendary film director, writer, and producer of such films as “All About Eve” and the blockbuster “Cleopatra.” To this day, he is known as one of the most successful writer-directors in Hollywood history.

Herbert Simon, the legendary sculptor whose pieces Two Modules at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park and Facets at Wilkes University still stand today.

Ted Sod, who has acted in television, film, and theatre for decades, utilizing his talents as a writer, director, producer, and actor.

• The 2024 Entertainment class consists of:

Abilene, a Pittston-based country rock band that became one of Northeast Pennsylvania’s favorite live bands, gaining popularity in the 1970s. They opened for artists like Billy Joel, the Charlie Daniels Band, Dicky Betts, the Eagles, Poco, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

George Graham, who, like his counterpart Erika Funke at WVIA, dates back to the early days at Channel 44. Prior to WVIA, Graham was a radio personality and recording engineer going back 50 years. He hosts two popular shows at WVIA, “All that Jazz” and “Mixed Bag.”

Shawn Klush,a name synonymous with Elvis Presley and known around the world as the greatest Elvis tribute artist. Klush’s Elvis beginningg date back to his teen years, during which he imitated the artist at various functions.

Lex Romane,a local legend playing his mixed bag of music genres from jazz to folk to whatever strikes his fancy. He has written and performed with this Northeast Pennsylvania roots in mind.

Jesse Wade and Spencer Cottman, a musical duo and lifelong friends performing under the name “Just the Two of Us.” Between Wade’s incredible piano work and Cottman’s ability on the sax, the duo made an incredible team with a rich background in gospel music, both becoming pillars in the Black community.

George Wesley, a reggae musician who put out nine studio albums over his career. He was a mainstay on the local music scene for many years. Wesley shared the stage with such artists as Jimmy Cliff, Santana and Jerry Garcia.

The Legends of WARMland included radio personalities Ron Allen, Bobby Day, George Gilbert, Terry McNulty, Joey Shaver, Don Stevens, Bill Stuart, Harry West, Len Woloson and Tom Woods. During the heyday of WARM, the station’s radio personalities were treated like the rock stars they presented.