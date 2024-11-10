🔊 Listen to this

Danielle Rapson, of Shavertown, and her daughter, Jane, 9, hold American flags and wave to the parade as it passes by.

The 79th Wyoming Valley Veterans Parade, led by members of the U.S Marine Corp., makes its way across Market Street Bridge, toward Public Square, while spectators gather on the sidewalk.

Parade Marshal Col. Tom Marsilio, wearing a red retired USMCR hat, waves to parade goers as he is driven around Public Square.

Parade-goers wave American flags as they wait for the parade to pass by.

Members of AMVETS Post 59 in Hanover Township march in the parade.

Director’s Staff at the Irem Shrine Shriner’s Hospital for Children wave from atop their float.

Members of the Wilkes-Barre Area Band march in the parade.

WILKES-BARRE — Despite a drizzling of rain and some crisp Fall weather, dozens gathered on Public Square for the 79th annual Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade Sunday, ahead of Monday’s holiday.

The parade, which is one of the longest-running Veterans Day parades in the country, stepped off at 2 p.m., with the procession making its way from Wyoming Avenue and Market Street in Kingston into downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“Today’s a beautiful day no matter if it’s raining or not,” said Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown. “We’re celebrating and honoring our veterans.”

Brown also pointed out that Sunday’s parade was especially meaningful since it was the 249th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps.

“We had several Marine Corps people in the parade or on review stand today so we want to celebrate that also,” he said.

Additionally, Sunday marked the last time the 109th Field Artillery Regiment would walk in the parade before being deactivated and reorganized into the 28th Division Artillery.

The 109th originated as a Connecticut Militia unit during the Revolutionary War. The regiment’s soldiers have participated in nearly every major American war over the course of its 249-year history.

The procession was led by Parade Marshal Col. Tom Marsilio, a veteran of the Marine Corps.

When he reached the stage on Public Square right outside Rodano’s and Franklin’s, Marsilio thanked parade-goers for coming out to support veterans and the “greatest country on the face of the earth.”

“God bless you all!” Marsilio shouted to the group.

Retired Marine Todd Prutzman was chosen as this year’s 2024 Outstanding Veteran.

Dozens of organizations and individuals participated in the parade, including the Wyoming Valley Pipe and Drum band, Wilkes-Barre Area Band, Wilkes University Air Force R.O.T.C, Black Diamond American Legion Post 395, Marine Corps League and many more.

Other local officials marched in the parade as well, including Kingston Mayor Paul Roberts, Forty Fort Mayor Brian Thomas, members of Wilkes-Barre City Council and Rob Bresnahan, the representative-elect for Pennsylvania’s 8th congressional district.

Spectators braved the cold by bundling up in coats and hats, many sipping from coffee cups to keep warm.

Patty Barber, 71, of South Wilkes-Barre, who attended the parade with her family, including her granddaughter, Danielle Elias, 20, said the weather was no bother at all.

“We’ve come with umbrellas, rain coats, and snow suits in years past. There’s no excuse,” Barber said. “These people go out and serve our country and we’re not going to go and support them because it’s raining? No, we’re going.”

Parade-going is a tradition in Barber’s family and she often makes food for everyone afterward. This year, she made pigs in a blanket.

Of course, there’s a catch.

“I tell them, if they don’t come to the parade, they don’t get their piggies,” Barber laughed.

As always, there were first-time parade-goers as well, like Danielle Rapson, of Shavertown, and her daughter, Jane, 9. Rapson’s son was marching in the parade with the Cub Scouts and she was excited to see him.

They both held up American flags while Rapson urged Jane to wave to the soldiers as they passed by.

“My favorite part is seeing the veterans in person and getting to clap for them and thank them for their service. They’ve sacrificed so much for their country,” Rapson said.

Yajayra Lopez, of Kingston, who attended the parade with her family, shared that sentiment.

“We moved here from California and I think this area does more for veterans than I’ve seen other places. I just think it’s amazing how united everyone is for the vets,” she said.

It was a special day for Lopez because she was able to honor her brother, who served in the U.S. Army, and cheer on her daughter, a senior at Wyoming Valley West who marched in the parade with the school band.

“We should all pay our respects to the veterans,” Lopez said. “They’ve done so much for us and I think this is the least we can do for them.”