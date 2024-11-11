‘I wanted to serve my country’

These scrolls honor LCCC’s veteran and military students and their family members who have served the country.

NANTICOKE — Luzerne County Community College President John Yudichak began Monday’s Veterans Day program with a quote from President Abraham Lincoln.

“Any nation that does not honor its heroes will not long endure.” Yudichak said, quoting Lincoln. “America endures because of the bravery of its soldiers who stand in defense of our country around the world. America endures because of its veterans who gave the last full measure of their devotion on the battlefield for the cause of freedom. America endures because you and I gather here today, on Veterans Day, to honor the heroes of American history — the selfless men and women who through the centuries have served their country and willfully sacrificed their lives to secure a free and prosperous nation.”

Yudichak told about 75 people gathered in LCCC’s Patrick J. Solano Veterans Center, that it is “our duty” to honor America’s veterans.

“We must carry their stories into each new generation so that their valor and their sacrifice is never forgotten,” Yudichak said. “We are a stronger nation when we pay tribute to America’s veterans — so I say thank you to every soldier serving our nation today and I say a prayer of gratitude to every veteran whose service has allowed each of us to inherit a great gift — the blessings of Liberty.

”God bless America’s veterans and God bless the USA.”

The featured speaker for the ceremony was Major Moore, a criminal justice student at LCCC and a U.S. Army veteran. Major is his given first name.

Moore, 29, of Hunlock Creek, said he served with the 10th Mountain Infantry Division at Fort Drum, NY.

“I wanted to serve my country,” Moore said. “The Army gave me the confidence and set of values I needed.”

Moore said Veterans Day is a time for all Americans to say thank you to veterans.

“When veterans are deployed, they are away from their families and friends for a long period of time,” Moore said. “When they are gone, they miss out on a lot. Veterans sacrifice so much for our country.”

Moore said many veterans give the ultimate sacrifice and never return home. He said others return with the scars of war and struggle to return to civilian life.

“My mom was so happy when I came home,” Moore said. “We must appreciate all veterans for what they do for our country. It means so much to them. I am very proud to be here today to speak to you all. I will always try every day to do my best.”

Moore received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Pastor Craig Mark, of Askam United Methodist Church, is a U.S. Navy veteran and a 1975 graduate of LCCC.

Rev. Mark closed the ceremony by noting that the number of living veterans in the U.S. has been declining for years. He said in 1990, there were 27.9 million veterans in the U.S. — today there are 15 million.

The ceremony was hosted by Laura Kapalka, Director of Financial Aid at LCCC and advisor for the college’s Veterans Club.

The colors were presented by members of Boy Scout Troop 166, Hanover Township. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Olivia Sherrick, LCCC Class of 2022, who also sang the National Anthem.

Complimentary coffee was served throughout the day for all LCCC veterans and active military at the Trailblazer Cafe, courtesy of the LCCC Student Life Office.

