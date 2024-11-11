🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — In response to the results of the 2024 General Election, Gov. Josh Shapiro this week released the following statement:

“Pennsylvania is the birthplace of American democracy, and our Commonwealth once again held a free, fair, safe and secure election. As I have always said, the will of the people must be respected — and the people of Pennsylvania have spoken, electing Donald Trump to be the next President of the United States along with other Republicans and Democrats for state and federal offices on the same ballot.

“I know the pundits will analyze every aspect of this election, but for my part, I’m going to continue to listen to the good people of Pennsylvania, show respect for their choices, and find ways to bring people back together and move the ball down the field to put points on the board for all of us.

“While votes are still being counted in some races, I congratulate all the candidates – from both parties, up and down the ballot, all across the Commonwealth — who have won their races and been given the opportunity to serve in public office. Serving Pennsylvania carries with it a profound responsibility to put the people first, and now that this election is over, it is time to govern — to work together, to compromise, and to get stuff done.

“The people of Pennsylvania know, as their Governor, I go to work every single day focused on how to make life better for Pennsylvanians and deliver results for our communities — rural, urban, and suburban. From creating jobs and economic opportunity to investing in education and public safety, I believe there’s more that unites us than divides us — and we must work together to continue to get stuff done for Pennsylvania.

“Let me also make clear: I will never back down from standing up for the freedoms I was elected to protect. I will continue to defend our democracy, defend our fundamental rights, and ensure we continue the legacy of William Penn by building a Commonwealth that is warm and welcoming for all — – and where all Pennsylvanians have the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed.”

Rep. Meuser issues election victory update

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R, PA-9) this week issued his recap of the 2024 General Election.

“We had a great night up and down the ballot, and our success would not have been possible without each of you. The election of President Donald J. Trump will go down as one of the most consequential elections in U.S. history.

“As we celebrate this victory, we thank all volunteers and campaign staff who worked around the clock leading up to Election Day. I also want to acknowledge the tireless efforts of PA GOP Chairman Lawrence Tabas, his team, the RNC, Trump Regional Director Ashley Walukevich, her team, and Trump Force 47, without whom this win for the American people would not have been possible.”

“Our movement is just beginning, and President Trump and our team are committed to moving quickly to deliver for America. That means reducing inflation, securing our border, cutting taxes, ending the world conflicts that began and festered under the current administration, and bringing family-sustaining jobs back to the United States.

Since his historic election, President Trump has already:

— Hired the first female Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles.

— Has called for an end to the war.

— Working to end the migrant voucher program.

— The European Union said it will buy American natural gas instead of Russian natural gas.

— A migrant caravan in Mexico heading to the United States border is breaking up.

— China would like to have a new relationship with the United States.

— Qatar kicked out Hamas leaders that they had been harboring.

— Major corporations are already talking about reshoring their manufacturing from China.

“It’s only been days, and President Trump is already delivering big wins for the American people.

“In particular, I want to thank the people of the 9th Congressional District for entrusting me to represent our community in Washington. To every volunteer, supporter, and member of our campaign team for your dedication and hard work.

“I look forward to continuing to serve our District in Congress and fighting for Pennsylvania families.”

DMVA now accepting Veterans’ Trust Fund grant applications

The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) has announced that the 2025-26 Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF) is accepting grant applications for programs and services benefiting Pennsylvania veterans.

The DMVA will award VTF grants to non-profit organizations, veteran service organizations, and county directors of veteran affairs across the state.

Grant applications must be received no later than 2 p.m. EST on Friday, Dec. 16.

Interested applicants are encouraged to join a TEAMS meeting that will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m., where an overview of the grant guidelines, timeline, and application will be provided.

There will be an opportunity for questions at the end of the meeting. The meeting will be recorded and made available for those unable to attend.

“Veterans and their families have made great sacrifices in service to our nation, so it is important that we are there for them in times of need,” said Brig. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “With the help of the VTF, Pennsylvania can re-pay our veterans and send the message that they are not forgotten. Through this grant program, we are all one team with one mission of helping Pennsylvania’s heroes.”

Grant funding availability

• Grant funding is available for new, innovative or expanded programs or services operated by the county directors of veterans affairs or the Pennsylvania Association of County Directors of Veterans Affairs.

The area of emphasis for applicants in this category is:

— Veterans’ outreach initiatives

• Grant funding is available to veteran service organizations with 501(c)(19) status and non-profit organizations with a mission of serving Pennsylvania veterans granted 501(c)(3) status under the Internal Revenue Code. Funding priorities for applicants in this category are:

— Social determinants of health

— Transportation

— Employment

Since 2013 when the grant program began, 312 grants totaling $8,141,860 have been awarded to organizations providing services to veterans in Pennsylvania.

The VTF is funded by generous Pennsylvanians who voluntarily donate their county juror stipend; when applying for or renewing driver’s licenses, photo IDs, or motor vehicle registrations; when purchasing Honoring Our Veterans standard and motorcycle license plates; when purchasing Honoring our Women Veterans standard license plate; or through private donations.

USDA awarding $239M to increase access to clean, affordable domestic biofuels

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small recently announced that USDA is awarding $39 million in grants to U.S. business owners to increase the availability of domestic biofuels in 18 states and give Americans cleaner, more affordable fuel options.

Deputy Secretary Torres Small also announced the Department will make $200 million available through the new Biobased Market Access and Development Grants made possible by Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) funds.

The awards and funding announced today are made possible through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP) and the Biobased Market Access and Development Program as part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda with funding from CCC and President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

“By increasing the supply of biofuels made here in the U.S., we are helping to lower costs for American families, strengthening our energy independence, creating new streams of income for agricultural producers and bringing good-paying jobs to people in rural communities,” Deputy Secretary Torres Small said. “Through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we are partnering with rural agricultural producers to expand clean energy and build an economy that benefits working families and small businesses while combating climate change.”

More access to higher-blends fuels at the pump

USDA provides HBIIP grants to fueling station and distribution facility owners, including marine, rail, and home heating oil facilities, to help expand access to domestic biofuels, a clean and affordable source of energy.

Through the investments announced today, the Department is expanding the availability of homegrown biofuels that will strengthen energy independence, create new revenue for American businesses and bring good-paying jobs to rural communities.

The projects will help business owners install and upgrade infrastructure such as fuel pumps, dispensers and storage tanks.

The grants announced are funding projects in Arkansas, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

PennDOT adopts new automated vehicle guidelines for driverless operation

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently adopted new guidelines for the operation of highly automated vehicles (HAVs) on Pennsylvania roadways for the purposes of operations and testing.

The new guidelines update Publication 950 to allow certified users to operate autonomous vehicles on the road without a safety driver in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Additionally, new language sets conditions for operations from a remote location. The new guidelines mark the first opportunity for certified driverless operations on roadways in Pennsylvania.

“As technology like driverless vehicles advances, Pennsylvania is staying at the forefront of ensuring public safety with a regulation and certification process for those interested in operating in the state,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “We are excited to continue our role as a crucial location for driverless training and operations.”

The guidelines were created in consultation with the AV industry and the Highly Automated Vehicle Advisory Committee and improved based on feedback from a public comment period.

The HAV Advisory Committee was created in 2018 to advise and consult the Secretary of Transportation on aspects of highly automated vehicles by developing technical guidance, evaluating best practices, reviewing regulations, and engaging in continuing research. The HAV Advisory Committee is comprised of department representatives, state and local elected officials and industry and non-profit experts.

Act 130 of 2022 advanced Pennsylvania’s position as a national leader in highly automated vehicle (HAV) research and development by providing for the regulation and operation of HAVs. The Act took effect in July 2023, designating PennDOT as the sole regulatory authority and directed the department to develop these guidelines for HAVs in the Commonwealth.

