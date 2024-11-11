🔊 Listen to this

The tree that now sits on the north lawn of the Luzerne County Courthouse was dedicated to those who fought for American independence and in honor of the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States.

Past and Honorary Chapter Regent, Amy Ellsworth gives some insight into the history of the Wyoming Valley before and during the Revolutionary War. Ellsworth all serves as Northeast District Director for the DAR State Society.

WILKES-BARRE — As Americans across the country celebrated Veterans Day Monday, one organization in the Wyoming Valley commemorated the legacy of some of the nation’s very first veterans with a special dedication ceremony outside the Luzerne County Courthouse.

Members of the Wyoming Valley Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) gathered on the north lawn of the courthouse, where they unveiled a marker dedicating a newly planted tree in honor of those who fought for American Independence.

“Many men and women who fought or contributed patriotic service still lie in our cemeteries and have descendants still living here in Luzerne County,” said former and honorary Chapter Regent Amy Ellsworth, who also serves as Northeast District Director for the DAR State Society. “Today, we remember their brave and heroic contributions.”

The tree was planted with the help of Edward’s Landscaping and made possible through an America 250 grant.

Joining members of the DAR were Commissioner of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission Bill Lewis and Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo.

Crocamo gave brief remarks towards the end of the service and thanked members of the DAR who she said, “keep the memory of what it means to be an American alive here in Luzerne County.”

She added, “I want to tell you, Luzerne County is great. And it’s great because of organizations like this that are committed to making all of our lives better.”

The tree was also planted in honor of American’s upcoming semiquincentennial in 2026.

“We’re truly the center of the universe for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence,” said Lewis. “So much of what happened in our nation’s history occurred here.”

During the ceremony, DAR members gave a brief overview of how the whole project came to be.

According to Ellsworth, who was then serving as Regent, the idea to plant a tree in honor of local heroes of the Revolutionary War came when she and her vice regent attended the society’s Continental Congress in 2017.

There, America 250 announced plans for the Pathway of the Patriots project, which would be sponsored by DAR state and society chapter members from across the country.

A living memorial, the project began with 76 trees planted at the Independence National Historical park.

Inspired by the project, Wyoming Valley DAR members came together to plant a George Washington sycamore from Mount Vernon on the south lawn of the courthouse in spring of 2018, with hopes that it would grow into a mature tree by the 250th anniversary.

However, Ellsworth said the tree suffered an “untimely death” due to poor drainage and a construction equipment accident.

“However, like our ancestors, daughters are not easily dissuaded,” said Chapter Regent Alice Keimer.

The newly planted tree is in a much safer place, Keimer assured everyone, and will remain a living reminder for years to come of the sacrifices so during the fight for Independence.

She ended her remarks by reminding everyone the power such symbols can hold.

“It’s a little tree, but it means a lot.”