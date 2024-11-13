🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — The home at 85 3rd Avenue caught fire on Tuesday night.

According to Kingston Fire Department Chief Frank Guido, the blaze’s cause appears to be accidental, but the details of its origin are still under investigation. He ruled out the possibility of the fire starting in the home’s first-floor kitchen and confirmed that it began on the second floor. From the second floor, the flames spread to the house’s attic.

Guido said the home’s two occupants were evacuated and did not sustain injuries.

Responding to the scene of the fire, in addition to the Kingston Fire Department, were firefighters from Edwardsville, Forty Fort, Larksville, Plains Twp., Wilkes-Barre and Wyoming; and Edwardsville and Kingston police.