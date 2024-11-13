Mohegan Arena hosts annual Toys for Tots open skate

The Penguins’ mascot, Tux, poses with members of the U.S. Marine Corps in anticipation of the Dec. 3 open skate event at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

WILKES-BARRE — Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, managed by ASM Global, announced its annual Toys for Tots Open Skate event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. This special event offers a unique opportunity for the public to skate on the arena’s American Hockey League regulation ice while supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

This is the only day each year that Mohegan Arena, home of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, opens its ice to the public. Children are encouraged to share in the gift of giving by bringing along a new, unwrapped toy to contribute to the arena’s Toys for Tots collection.Guests who bring a new, unwrapped toy or make a $5 contribution to Toys for Tots are welcome to participate.

“It’s a special way to come together as a community and make a difference for local children in need,” said Justin Topa, marketing manager of the Mohegan Arena.

Light refreshments will be available for purchase, with partial proceeds benefiting Toys for Tots. Attendees will also have the chance to win prizes, including tickets to upcoming events at Mohegan Arena.

“The Toys for Tots Open Skate is a wonderful way to kick off the holiday season together, enjoying time on the ice while helping to bring smiles to children in need,” said Topa. “We invite everyone to join us for an evening filled with fun, giving, and community spirit. It’s a night you won’t want to miss.”

Participants must bring their own skates, as rentals will not be available at the arena. For those needing skates, rentals are available at the Toyota SportsPlex (Community Ice Rink) on Coal Street in Wilkes-Barre, starting at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2. Rentals are $4 per pair and require a photo ID and credit card, with all rentals due back by noon Wednesday, Dec. 4. More information on rentals can be found at toyotasportsplex.com.

For additional details about the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program, visit toysfortots.org.