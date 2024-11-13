$650K grant received for HVAC project

🔊 Listen to this

New signage has been placed on the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza and on the entrance marquee.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Meeting on the exact date of the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority on Monday had much to celebrate.

The board announced that new signage has been placed on the facility and on the entrance marquee, a $650,000 grant was received to help pay for the HVAC cooling tower project, and the annual Toys for Tots Open Skate event is set for Tuesday, Dec. 3.

“We are certainly extremely proud to celebrate the arena’s 25th anniversary,” said Donna Cupinski, board chair. “We are so grateful to the community for supporting us over the years. If not for that support, we wouldn’t be here today.”

Cupinski said it’s difficult to believe that 25 years has passed, but she said there have been so many major events at the arena that have had an immense positive impact on the region’s economy and quality of life.

“It took an immense amount of hard work and dedication from so many to move us from the initial ‘Arena YES’ campaign to our storied reputation as a pillar of live entertainment within Northeastern Pennsylvania,” Cupinski said.

The arena held a 25th anniversary celebration on Sept. 21.

Toys for Tots event

Cupinski said the Mohegan Arena invites the community to its annual Toys for Tots Open Skate event on Tuesday, Dec. 3. This special event offers a unique opportunity for the public to skate on the arena’s American Hockey League regulation ice, while supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

This annual Open Skate is the only day each year that Mohegan Arena, home of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, opens its ice to the public. Children are encouraged to share in the gift of giving by bringing along a new, unwrapped toy to contribute to the arena’s Toys for Tots collection.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., guests who bring a new, unwrapped toy or make a $5 contribution to Toys for Tots are welcome to participate.

“This event not only fosters compassion and a spirit of generosity, but also offers families a unique chance to skate on the same ice as their favorite Penguins,” said Justin Topa, marketing manager of the Mohegan Arena. “It’s a special way to come together as a community and make a difference for local children in need.”

Light refreshments will be available for purchase, with partial proceeds benefiting Toys for Tots. In addition to an enjoyable evening on the ice, attendees will have the chance to win exciting prizes, including tickets to upcoming events at Mohegan Arena.

“The Toys for Tots Open Skate is a wonderful way to kick off the holiday season together, enjoying time on the ice while helping to bring smiles to children in need,” said Topa. “We invite everyone to join us for an evening filled with fun, giving, and community spirit. It’s a night you won’t want to miss.”

Participants must bring their own skates, as rentals will not be available at the arena. For those needing skates, rentals are available at the Toyota SportsPlex (Community Ice Rink) on Coal St. in Wilkes-Barre, starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2. Rentals are $4 per pair and require a photo ID and credit card, with all rentals due back by noon on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

In other business, the board:

Approved bills totaling $174,029.56.

Heard a report from ASM Global General Manager Steve Poremba regarding upcoming events: Nitro Circus, Nov. 19; Sesame Street Live, Nov. 20; Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Nov. 24; NCAA Div. I basketball between Bucknell and Siena, Nov. 30; Disney On Ice, Jan. 9-12; Jeff Dunham, Feb. 20; Harlem Globetrotters, Feb. 23; Dropkick Murphys, March 11; Monster Jam, March 28-30; Cirque du Soleil, April 3-6; and Paw Patrol Live, May 6-7.

Poremba said he will announce two more major acts within the next couple of weeks.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.