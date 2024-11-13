🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — PennDOT has scheduled a public hearing to get public comment on a project that is aimed to provide roadway and capacity improvements on Kidder Street, Mundy Street, Valley Crest Boulevard and the interchange ramps at Exit 1 of the Cross Valley Expressway.

PennDOT invites the public to virtual and public plans displays regarding the project — Kidder Street & Mundy Street Crossroads Improvement Partnership — and the public plans display will be held at the Plains Township Fox Hill Firehouse No. 2 Building, 50 Second St., Plains, Township, on Nov. 25, beginning at 6 p.m.

PennDOT said project work includes — roadway widening, construction of a new interchange ramp, traffic signal construction, drainage improvements, stormwater management basins, retaining wall construction, highway lighting and other improvements.

The project is being administered and bid as a “local” project through PennDOT Engineering District 4.

It is anticipated that construction will begin in fall 2025 and will be complete by fall 2027.

The virtual plans display will be available online from Nov. 18, to Dec. 9.

PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said the project “is another example of how we’re delivering transportation improvements to communities across the state.”

Online information including proposed detour route, detailed project information and comment form, can be found by visiting the following PennDOT Engineering District 4 website: Route 6309 Kidder Street and Route 2061 Mundy Street Crossroads Improvement Project (pa.gov).

PennDOT said the purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project, display and describe the planned detour, and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project.

The public is encouraged to respond to the public questionnaire and provide comments by clicking on the Public Questionnaire.

PennDOT said the project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Lou Spaciano P.E., Project Manager, at 570-221-4924, or lspaciano@verdantas.com.

