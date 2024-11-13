$30M mixed-use project moving forward

🔊 Listen to this

The Engel Building, which last housed the Place 1 at the Hollywood women’s clothing store, at 67-69 South Main St., was demolished this week.

WILKES-BARRE — The Engel Building, which last housed the Place 1 at the Hollywood women’s clothing store at 67-69 S. Main St., was demolished this week, and the site developer said the $30 million six-story mixed-use project is moving forward.

Jackie Fahey, Chief Operating Officer for Land Ventures in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, said demolishing the Engel Building brings construction of the project one step closer to breaking ground.

“We are working diligently and we are excited to deliver a quality product to the community of Wilkes Barre,” Fahey said. “We are still in the design process with our modular steel company. Once that is completed, we will be working to engage our design team to create the renderings and complete the steps to get this to the construction phase.”

Fahey said the project will consist of a six-story mixed-used building, with first-floor commercial space and five stories of approximately 120 residential units above.

“These will be higher-end luxury multi-family units,” Fahey said.

In May, it was announced that Land Ventures had purchased the property in January and planned to continue the project under the Sphere International operating name.

At that time, Fahey said Land Ventures’ principal is Saumil Ambani, CEO for the Jacksonville Beach, Florida-based limited liability company.

Mayor Brown comments

Mayor George Brown said he is pleased to see the progress the developer is making on the lot at South Main and Northampton streets.

“The mixed-use commercial space will be a great addition to the downtown — an area that is experiencing an economic renaissance, thanks to our small businesses, regional and national developers and local nonprofits who are investing in Wilkes-Barre,” Mayor Brown said. “We look forward to future developments, as Wilkes-Barre becomes a hub of entrepreneurship and investment.”

In May, Mayor Brown said the developers asked for his input.

“They asked us what we felt is most needed downtown,” Brown said in May. “My first response was that with the increase in downtown residents, a grocery store would be most welcome.”

Brown said a grocery store has been a top priority since he took office. He said the store would not need to be too large, but it would have fresh meats and produce, baked goods and dairy for sure.

And the mayor said with that corner property developed, he feels it would spur more business growth in the first block of South Main Street.

“That is a very busy part of the downtown,” Brown said. “When that property is developed, it would stimulate more activity downtown.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.