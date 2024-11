🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown announced the following street cleaning and leaf pickup schedule for Nov. 19 through Nov. 22.

The schedule is tentative and weather permitting. Schedules for other areas of the city will be announced as they are scheduled.

“No Parking” signs, with the street sweeping day indicated, will be posted during street cleaning and leaf pickup in each neighborhood. Vehicles will be ticketed if not moved.

Residents are asked to stay alert to posted signs on streets where they park their vehicles.

Tuesday, 11/19/2024

Bank Street to Stanton Street to Moyallen Street — both sides

Moyallen Street to Bank Street to High Street — right side

Prospect Street to High Street to Loomis Street — right side

Farley Lane to Moyallen Street to McCarragher Streetreet — both sides

McCarragher Street to Farley Lane to High Street — both sides

Grove Street to High Street to Stanton Street — right side

Loomis Street to Stanton Street to Moyallen Street — right side

Dana Street to S. Main Street to Hazle Street — right side

Abbott Street to Hazle Street to Grove Street — right side

Wednesday 11/20/2024

Moyallen Street to Bank Street to High Street — left side

Prospect Street to High Street to Loomis Street — left side

Grove Street to High Street to Stanton Street — left side

Loomis Street to Stanton Street to Moyallen Street — left side

Dana Street to S. Main Street to Hazle Street — left side

Abbott Street to Hazle Street to Grove Street — left side

South Wilkes-Barre Boulevard to Hazle Street to E. Market Street — right side

W-B Boulevard to E. Market Street to N. Washington Street — right side

W-B Boulevard to N. Washington Street to E. Market Street — right side

South Wilkes-Barre Boulevard to E. Market Street to Hazle Street — right side

Thursday, 11/21/2024

Park Avenue to E. Northampton Street to Stanton Street — right side

Dana Street to Hazle Street to Park Avenue — right side

Moyallen Street to Park Avenue to Hazle Street — both sides

Columbus Avenue to S Wilkes-Barre Boulevard to Hickory Street — right side

Hutson Street to Dana Streetto Lehigh Street — right side

Hill Street to Park Avenue to Hazle Street — right side

Lehigh Street to S. Wilkes-Barre Boulevard to Park Avenue — right side

Hickory Street to Hill Streetreet to Dana Street — right side

S. Baltimore Drive to Hill Street to E. Northampton Street — right side

S. Welles Street to E. Northampton Street to Hill Street — right side

Friday, 11/22/2024

Park Avenue to E. Northampton Street to Stanton Street — left side

Dana Street to Hazle Street to Park Avenue — left side

Metcalf Street to Park Avenue to Hickory Street — both sides

Columbus Avenue to S Wilkes-Barre Boulevard to Hickory Street — left side

Hutson Street to Dana Street to Lehigh Street — left side

Hill Street to Park Avenue to Hazle Street — left side

Lehigh Street to S Wilkes-Barre Boulevard to Park Avenue — left side

Hickory Street to Hill Street to Dana Street — left side

S. Baltimore Drive to Hill Street to E. Northampton Street — left side

S. Welles Street to E. Northampton Street to Hill Street — left side