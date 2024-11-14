🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Wyoming Valley West School Board approved a slew of appointments and hires on Wednesday during a brief regular meeting.

Dozens of coaches for the 2024/2025 winter sports season were appointed for girls basketball, swimming, boys and girls high school wrestling and boys basketball.

New hires were appointed as well, including Trebor Gibson, Nydazia Williamson and Najwa Hayah as autistic support aides at State Street at $13.50 hourly; Sumayah Haya as a computer aide at State Street at $12 hourly; Shalise Sanders Autistic as a support aide at the middle school at $13 hourly; Randy Paredes-Gomez as a cleaner at the high school at $13 hourly; and Bianca Ramirez-Ramirez as a clerk at the middle school at $12.50 hourly.

Additional appointments include: Christine Rudy as fifth grade teacher at State Street Elementary School, effective TBD, at $46,500 annually; Mary Jo Walsh as dean of students at the middle school, Act 93 grant funded, effective TBD, at $75,000 annually; Christopher Gildein as dean of students at the high school, Act 93 grant funded, effective TBD, at $75,000 annually; and Danielle Sennett as an accounting clerk at the central office, Act 93 grant funded, effective TBD at $43,000 annually.

Several resignations were also approved including that of high school social studies teacher Colin Snyder, due to retirement, effective Jan. 18, 2025.

Also at the meeting, the board approved two repair projects with a proposal from Infrallorse for 18-inch stormwater lining project at Third Avenue Elementary School for the cost of $21,000 and from R.N. DeMeek for repairs to the roof at Dana Elementary School at a price not to exceed $10,000.

The board announced there will only be one meeting in December. A reorganizational meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the middle school and on Zoom.

That meeting will be immediately followed by the work session and regular December board meeting.

A special meeting will be held at noon Thursday, Nov. 21.