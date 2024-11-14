🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — There was dramatic testimony on Wednesday in the trial of a Hazleton man charged with scamming a 93-year-old woman, who is now 95, out of her house.

Investigators say 35-year-old Jeremy Cieniawa from Hazleton gained the trust of the wheelchair-bound woman and then violated that trust.

Prosecutors called just a dozen witnesses who described Cieniawa as a controlling person, who knew exactly what he was doing and did it for personal financial gain.

A doctor testified Wednesday that the victim, now 95 years old, suffered from dementia and was not fully aware of what was happening in her life. Namely the sale of her home.

28/22 News has video of Cieniawa as he was brought to Luzerne County Courthouse Wednesday morning. Cieniawa covered his face with the manilla envelope.

He had nothing to say but did make an obscene gesture to a 28/22 News reporter.

Prosecutors say this all began in 2021 when he was allowed to live rent-free with the 93-year-old woman, who is now 95, under the condition that he do repairs and maintain the home.

A close friend of the victim convinced her to allow him to move in.

Hazleton detectives say that in October 2022, Cieniawa allegedly posed as her nephew and sold her house without her fully understanding what was taking place. In November of that year, he told her that he sold the home and they had to move out immediately.

Prosecutors say he sold the home where she lived her entire life for $77,000 and allegedly spent all but $4,000 on himself.

The victim was in the courthouse and is expected to testify. Her family wheeled her into the courthouse this morning.

28/22 News spoke to the great-nephew of the victim, Paul Tomczyk, who was called as a witness. He says Cieniawa took control of the victim’s life.

“I knew there was something not right. He introduced himself as a great person and oversold himself. Never met the guy before in my life. Something wasn’t right,” Tomczyk explained.

28/22 News also spoke to the victim Wednesday afternoon.

“Did you realize your house was being sold?” 28/22 News Reporter Andy Mehalshick asked.

“No, I didn’t. He had a sign ‘house for sale.’ He says I have a sign-out. I was going to take it down but I never did, but I should have. But I was going to go move it. Some people came in, I said ‘This house isn’t for sale because I have no place to go.’ He was supposed to get another place but he didn’t,” the victim explained.

Under cross-examination, Cieniawa’s defense lawyer pointed out that the victim was present at the closing for the sale of her home and was not forced into signing those sale documents. Cieniawa maintains his innocence.

The jury is expected to get the case on Thursday.