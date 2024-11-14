🔊 Listen to this

CASA of Luzerne County Executive Director Mary Kay Pivovarnik shares a few words before the new advocates are sworn in.

WILKES-BARRE — Seven new volunteer advocates for CASA of Luzerne County were sworn in Thursday during a small ceremony in the Brominski Building.

Courtney Innocenti, Shari Frank, Shneour Heintz, JoAnn Morris, Linda Grzech, John Grzech and Karen Holcomb were sworn in before Judge Jennifer L. Rogers and took an oath to represent the best interests of abused and neglected children in the dependency of the court, helping them to overcome trauma and build resiliency.

The new volunteers completed 36 hours of training over a nine-week period, learning about the child welfare and mental health care systems, the root causes of child abuse and neglect, the effects of drugs and alcohol and more.

According to the organization, CASA currently has 75 advocates. There 25 children waiting to be assigned an advocate and over 400 children in the in the dependency court system in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties.

Mary Kay Pivovarnik, executive director, shared a few words before the ceremony.

In light of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, she spoke about the importance gratitude and giving thanks during a time of a gathering.

“So, today we gather here as new supporters, volunteers and team members for children you don’t know yet. And you wouldn’t know if it wasn’t for stepping up to this volunteer experience,” she said.

Pivovarnik went on to thank them for their dedication and commitment to advocating for children’s right to safety and education, without expecting anything in return.

“Throughout your advocacy, I want you to gather your courage and compassion. Your advocate coordinator will remind you that you are transforming lives. You are a beacon of hope for children who often feel invisible and unheard,” Pivovarnik said.

Rogers also shared a few words, remarking on the fact that seven is often considered a lucky number. It pops up a lot — there are seven wonders of the world, seven days of the week and seven notes in a musical scale.

There are also, she said, seven colors that make up a rainbow.

“You each bring your unique attributes, your life experiences,” said Rogers. “But when you’re put together in a rainbow, you shine and you’re beautiful and you work together, gather together, to make an impact upon the life of a child.”

CASA is now accepting applicants for volunteers for the spring training class beginning in March 2025.

For more information, visit luzernecasa.org.