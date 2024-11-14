🔊 Listen to this

Tom Ruskey, director at the Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA, speaks at Thursday’s Millennium Circle luncheon at the Friedman JCC in Kingston.

More than 100 people attended Thursday’s Millennium Circle luncheon at the Friedman JCC in Kingston.

Gary Williams, Chair of Meals on Wheels, explains what the agency does during Thursday’s Millennium Circle luncheon at the Friedman JCC in Kingston.

Michelle Gunshannon, early child education director at Parenting Autism United, answers a question at Thursday’s Millennium Circle luncheon at the Friedman JCC in Kingston.

Nina DeiTos Zanon, executive director at the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association, speaks at Thursday’s Millennium Circle luncheon at the Friedman JCC in Kingston. C. David Pedri, President/CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, looks on.

KINGSTON — Gary Williams, President of the Board of Meals on Wheels of Wyoming Valley, on Thursday said the program has been a lifeline for its clients for 56 years.

In recognition of the organization’s good work, the members of the Luzerne Foundation’s Millennium Circle have spoken — selecting Meals on Wheels Wyoming Valley as this year’s recipient of a $25,000 grant.

The award was announced following a luncheon at the Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston.

Williams said Meals on Wheels enhances the quality of life for elder residents by providing appetizing, nutritious meals — and they put smiles on their clients faces.

Learn more about Meals on Wheels Wyoming Valley at mealsonwheelswyomingvalley.com.

“This year’s Millennium Circle finalists represented all areas of need in our community,” said C. David Pedri, Luzerne Foundation president. “The members had a very difficult decision to make, but Meals on Wheels’ message of support and caring for our elderly and those in need carried the day.

Williams said Meals on Wheels of Wyoming Valley is honored to be the recipient of this year’s Luzerne Foundation’s $25,000 Millennium Circle grant.

“This will greatly help us to continue our mission of providing health meals and smiles to our worthy clients in the area,” said Williams.

With this grant, Pedri said the Millennium Circle has provided more than $500,000 in grants to area nonprofits in its 24-year history.

Anyone can become a member of the Millennium Circle with a small donation. If you are interested in becoming part of the Millennium Circle, go to The Luzerne Foundation’s website at www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065.

Williams said Meals on Wheels of Wyoming Valley provides seniors with access to adequate nutrition, friendly conversation and a watchful eye on their well-being.

“In addition to seniors, we provide meals to people on fixed and limited incomes, veterans and people with special needs, recently discharged from a hospital, recently discharged from a nursing home convalescing from illness, unable to prepare meals for themselves,” Williams said.

Meals on Wheels is a home delivery program that provides meals for anyone who could use help with a prepared meal. For only $30 per week ($6 per day), clients receive 10 meals every week — two meals a day Monday through Friday. The meals are freshly prepared in consultation with a registered dietitian.

Meals on Wheels Wyoming Valley is a community-based, nonprofit program that depends solely on donations to keep providing meals for those in need. The program does not receive government funding. They serve clients who live in Nanticoke, Ashley, Wilkes-Barre Township, Plymouth, Wyoming, the West Side and the Back Mountain. Clients do not need to qualify financially to receive meals.

Williams said donations are always welcome. Although clients pay $6 for two meals per day, Williams said the actual cost is $9 per day.

“I think you’re all aware that Meals on Wheels provides healthy meals to people who are unable to shop or cook for themselves,” Williams said. “Our volunteers provide socialization and brighter days to many who may not see another person that day.”

Williams said volunteers often go much beyond their deliveries to assist older clients with tasks that they cannot do.

Williams talked about one client, whose name is John, a man about 60 years old.

“John is a caring and generous man, but he suffers from severe anxiety and takes medication daily,” Williams said. “When I knock on his door on Mondays around 10 a.m., he usually greets me with a hug, says he loves me, and very rapidly tells me what’s been happening in his life.”

Several weeks ago, Williams said John didn’t answer after three knocks, so he tried his door and found him lying on his side in his pajamas in the bedroom, unable to get up.

“John is a big guy, and there was no way to get him up, so it was necessary to call 911,” Williams said. “An ambulance came and took him to the hospital. I was very happy to see him return home about two weeks later.”

Williams said this was the fourth or fifth time in his delivery history that a 911 call was needed.

“Volunteers report similar events more often than you might expect, with falls being the main reason,” Williams said. “Your investment in Meals on Wheels will allow us to continue to provide healthy affordable meals, needed social contact, an increased feeling of safety for clients, and the ability for them to continue to live independently, with dignity, in their homes.”

The other three 2024 finalists were:

Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA: “Soup For You” Program

The Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA has just started a nutritional program to support their cancer clients. The first phase of the program is our “Soup for You” program. Since nausea and weight loss are a common side effect of most chemo-therapies, they provide two monthly soups to supplement meals. These soups are designed to be nutritionally appropriate and most importantly digestible.

Parenting Autism United: Foundations for Success

The Foundations for Success program aims to support all children attending Department of Human Services licensed childcare programs with a focus on the challenging behaviors often exhibited by children who are later given an autism spectrum diagnosis. This program will offer materials, professional development, and on-going collaborations between early learning programs, families, and supportive agencies.

Wyoming Valley Children’s Association

As WVCA celebrates its centennial year of service to children and families in our community, they are expanding and improving our campus and services. They are purchasing the adjourning property to their school in Forty Fort and will be renovating the space to expand our therapeutic services to our community.

Pedri said the Luzerne Foundation will seek to work with the nonprofits organizations who did not win the grant on their future fundraising plans and other opportunities.

