SCRANTON — Suspected gang members accused of running a big drug operation at a business in Scranton could head to trial.

All nine gave up their rights to preliminary hearings Thursday morning.

They are accused of making pills at Blue Face Global Hookah Lounge on North Main Avenue.

They were recently picked up after a year-long drug investigation and the business is now temporarily shut down.

Their cases will now be sent to Lackawanna County Court.