Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber hosts Annual Dinner

🔊 Listen to this

Tony Brooks addresses the audience after receiving the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Lifetime Achievement Award on Thursday night at the Mohegan Pennsylvania Ballroom.

Matthew Bickert, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce’s CFO & VP of Finance, left, is shown with Legacy of Business of the Year Rosenn, Jenkins & Greenwald, LLP’s Managing Partner Paul Ruston, center, and award presenter, Joe Haddock, Highmark market president.

Virginia Rose, Lewith & Freeman Real Estate president & CEO, accepts the Regional Collaboration and Progress Award along with fellow recipients Abide Coffeehouse and Keystone Mission.

Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce president & CEO, left, along with Liz Graham, Riggs Asset Management Co. COO, right, stand with the 2024 ATHENA Leadership Award recipient Tracey Selingo of Fork Over Love.

PLAINS TWP. — The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber held its 2024 Annual Dinner Thursday night at Mohegan Pennsylvania, the presenting sponsor.

“It is a privilege for Mohegan Pennsylvania to host the annual Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber Dinner for the ninth year in a row,” said Tony Carlucci, president and general manager at Mohegan Pennsylvania. “Our connection to the community is something we cherish greatly, and we support all of the individuals and businesses who are also creating a positive impact for the Greater Wyoming Valley.”

The Annual Dinner is the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber’s largest event of the year and features highlights of what’s new at the Chamber and in the region. It provides networking and marketing opportunities and serves as an occasion for the Chamber to recognize the businesses and individuals that strive every day to move the region forward and create impactful change.

This year, the event featured a celebration of the organization’s 140th anniversary, and recognized some historic highlights. The Annual Dinner celebrates businesses, community organizations and outstanding individuals in the Greater Wyoming Valley.

The 2024 honorees include:

• Lifetime Achievement Award: Tony Brooks.

• ATHENA Leadership Award: Tracey Selingo.

• Legacy Business of the Year Award: Rosenn, Jenkins & Greenwald, LLP.

• Charitable Organization of the Year Award: Dress for Success Luzerne County.

• Emerging Business of the Year Award: Center City Print.

• Diversity Champion Business of the Year Award: The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education.

• Pride of Place Awards: Frank M. and Dorothea Henry Cancer Center at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center; Building Blocks Learning Center South Main Street Facility; and Clubhouse315.

• Healthy Workplace of the Year Awards: Tobyhanna Army Depot and King’s College.

• Regional Collaboration and Progress Awards: Abide Coffeehouse, Lewith & Freeman Real Estate, Inc. and Keystone Mission.

The Chamber also celebrated organizations that are recognizing a historic anniversary this year with a special community recognition, including:

• First Keystone Community Bank, celebrating 160 years.

• Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA, celebrating 160 years.

• Misericordia University, celebrating 100 years.

• Wyoming Valley Children’s Association, celebrating 100 years.

• Scranton Area Community Foundation, celebrating 70 years.

• Grasshopper Lawns, celebrating 60 years.

• Luzerne County Head Start, celebrating 60 years.

• Coccia Ford, celebrating 40 years.

• Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame, celebrating 40 years.

• Earth Conservancy, celebrating 30 years.

• Metz Culinary Management and Environmental Services LLC, celebrating 30 years.

• Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza, celebrating 25 years

“For 140 years, our organization has been proud and honored to serve the Greater Wyoming Valley, and help to drive economic and community development in our region,” said Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. “This year’s Chamber Annual Dinner not only celebrates our organization’s 140th milestone and our history, but also our incredible honorees that are making a difference locally and cultivating our future momentum and progress. We are thankful to them for all they do, and are also thankful for our presenting sponsor, Mohegan Pennsylvania, for hosting our celebration again this year. Their support makes this community celebration possible.”