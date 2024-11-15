🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 3.4% in October.

This was the 13th consecutive month with an identical rate — the longest streak on record dating back to 1976.

The Commonwealth’s rate remained well under the U.S. unemployment rate which was also unchanged from its September level at 4.1%.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for October 2024.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate matched its October 2023 level of 3.4%, while the national rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was down 25,000 over the month to 6,531,000 in October.

Resident employment (-26,000) drove the labor force decline.

Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were down 1,400 over the month from September’s record high to 6,204,700 in October.

Jobs increased from September in seven of the 11 industry super-sectors.

The largest super-sector movement was a decline of 4,500 in professional & business services.

Leisure & hospitality and other services reached record high job levels in October.

Over the year, total non-farm jobs were up 97,800 with gains in eight of the 11 super-sectors. Education & health services (+51,300) had the largest volume over-the-year gain.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. October 2024 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.